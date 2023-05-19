Grab Your Next Read At One of These AAPI-Owned Bookstores

Sure, you could pick up your next impulse read at the closest corporate bookstore chain – but when there are so many local bookstores out there that are recommending the hottest reads and giving back to their communities, it’s hardly a question of who to give your business to! As we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Month, we want to support some of our favorite AAPI-owned bookstores and the folks who run them. Even if you can’t physically visit, you can join in on the fun by checking out the available titles on their websites!

A Good Used Book

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Founded by duo Chris Capizzi and Jenny Yang, A Good Used Book is a pop-up bookstore that sells vintage paperbacks across Los Angeles. They research, source, and advertise every book they sell on their website, creating a gorgeous looking slate of reads for people to buy at reasonable prices. Keep an eye on their Instagram for information about their weekly Story Sales and future pop-ups!



What makes it unique: They frequently set up shop in venues like the Rose Bowl Flea Market and Verve Coffee. If you stop by and buy a book, they’ll even take a picture of you and share it to their Instagram.

Femme Fire Books

Location: Jacksonville, FL



Originally an independent virtual bookstore, Vanessa Nicolle founded Femme Fire Books to “celebrate diversity in literature and encourage reading for all." Since then she’s opened a brick-and-mortar space in Jacksonville, FL, where customers can find a host of books written by women, people of color, and other folks who have been historically marginalized in the publishing industry.



What makes it unique: Lots of bookstores sell blind date books in-store, but Femme Fire Books gives you the option of buying them online.

Arkipelago Books

Location: San Francisco, CA

20 years ago, Marie Romero couldn’t find any reading materials in libraries or bookstores geared towards a Filipino audience. So, she decided to start a mail order and book publishing business which subsequently turned into Arkipelago Books, currently located in the SOMA Pilipinas neighborhood in San Francisco. It’s been a thriving community staple ever since, offering a variety of contemporary and historical titles for educators, librarians, and individual readers alike to enjoy.



What makes it unique: The bookstore is only one of two distributors of Filipino and Filipino American books outside the country, which means it’s a great place to find a specialty read!

27th Letter Books

Location: Detroit, MI



When married couple Drew and Erin Pineda needed a name for their fledgling bookstore that symbolized coming together, they thought of the ampersand symbol and its history as the last letter of the alphabet (a fun fact you can now share at parties) – hence the name of their bookstore, 27th Letter Books. From the name of their business, to their book drives and clubs, to their custom slate of reads that highlight voices from underrepresented groups, this bookstore celebrates the diversity of their community and brings their voices to the forefront.



What makes it unique: They’ve got a monthly Ampersand Book Club that reads a mix of classics like Toni Morrison’s "Sula" and contemporary picks like Jenny Hval’s "Paradise Rot".

Courtesy of Yu & Me

Location: New York City, NY



Lucy Yu never felt truly at home in a traditional bookstore, so in 2021 she created the first female Asian American-owned bookstore in New York City. Yu and Me Books is located in Chinatown and has a mission rooted in community. Through careful book curation, author talks, and other community events, the bookstore celebrates stories from multiple diasporas and provides a healing space for all who walk through its doors.



What makes it unique: If you like to drink while perusing the stacks, they’ve got a bar that sells coffee and seltzers from local Asian-owned brands.

Belonging Books

Location: Cape Cod, MA

Founded by racial equity advocate and pro bono immigration lawyer Elaine Tso Haidas, Belonging Books was created to celebrate underrepresented voices and build community on the Cape. All purchases made on their site goes towards programming and pop-ups, events that are designed for communities of color “to gather in joy, celebration, safety, belonging, and rest.”



What makes it unique: They host recurring ‘book socials’ where women and non-binary people of color can come together, share similar experiences, and enjoy one another’s company over the latest reads.

Giant Robot Store

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Eric Nakamura and Martin Wong have always been interested in their heritage – despite the lack of representation in American culture. So, in 1994, they created a bimonthly magazine called Giant Robot to explore the culture of a Japanese enclave in Los Angeles. Since then Eric has expanded the concept with Giant Robot Store, a brick-and-mortar store established in 2001 whose mission is to celebrate Japanese pop culture. In addition to selling gifts, apparel, home goods, and toys, they sell dozens of books that span across types and genres.



What makes it unique: In keeping with their ability to stay on top of trends, the store was the first ever to sell the beloved (now discontinued) Uglydolls plush toys.

Eastern Bookstore NYC

Location: New York City, NY

Eastern Bookstore NYC is one of the largest Chinese bookstores in the United States and has served as a cultural center in Chinatown since 1976. 20 years ago, the original owner passed the business down. It now operates under a publishing entity located in Hong Kong, whose goal is to teach people about Chinese culture. Readers can find books from multiple regions in China at Eastern Bookstore NYC, as well as translated copies of popular English titles, calligraphy tools, and language books.



What makes it unique: Unlike traditional bookstores that focus on reading or writing workshops, they run introductory classes for activities like Chinese calligraphy, painting, and feng shui.

Nannette Ricaforte

Location: Long Beach, CA



Bel Canto Books started as a pop-up book club in 2018 and has since moved into a brick-and-mortar space. Owned by Filipina-American poet and former hospitality exec Jhoanna Belfer, the bookstore’s mission is rooted in celebrating works written by women and people of color. They offer a curated selection of books each month that centers around a particular theme, as well as facilitate workshops, storytimes, community-led book clubs, and events with authors like Stacey Abrams.



What makes it unique: They have a book concierge program called Books Go Mobile that will help you find your next read. Once you share the kinds of books you enjoy with Belfer, she’ll come up with a list of suggestions and ship or deliver them to your door!

Word Up Community Bookshop/ Librería Comunitaria

Location: New York City, NY



Originally launched in 2011 as a pop-up bookstore, Word Up Community Bookshop / Librería Comunitaria is a multilingual nonprofit bookstore and arts space located in Washington Heights. It’s run by owner Veronica Santiago Liu, as well as over 60 local residents and countless volunteers who believe in cooperative practices. In addition to providing general interest and multilingual titles, Word Up frequently partners with local afterschool programs and community fridges to bring additional resources to their neighbors.



What makes it unique: They’ve got awesome opportunities for children and teens that include after-school programs and day camps, children’s literature festivals, and their Lo’Mas Lit Book Club.

