‘GoT’ Actress Faye Marsay Had to ‘Take a Step Back’ From Social Media After Negative Fan Reaction

Faye Marsay took her mental health into her own hands.
The actress played the cruel and violent Waif on Seasons 5 and 6 of Game of Thrones, in which her character routinely beat and abused Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). In the aftermath, Marsay revealed that things got contentious on social media.
“After Thrones came out, there was quite intense backlash at one point,” Marsay told The Independent in an article published May 14. “Just because of the character I played. [The fans] hated her. Because Maisie’s character was, like, the one – and there I am, hitting her with a stick.”
Ultimately, Marsay said she had to "take a step back" from using her social media platforms. Though, the Andor star admitted that she wasn't very good at using them in the first place.
- Families of Buffalo Mass Shooting Victims Sue Social Media Companies
- Lena Headey Reveals Starring on ‘Game of Thrones’ Made Certain Aspects of Her Career ‘Harder’
- Eva Mendes Wears ‘Barbie’ T-Shirt with Ryan Gosling as Ken
- What Happened to TLC: From Schoolhouse Staple to ‘MILF Manor’
- Johnny Depp Appears at Cannes Despite Heated Controversy Over His Inclusion
“I’m just a bit rubbish technology-wise,” she joked. “I’m like, the worst millennial on earth. The struggle is real!"
Furthermore, Marsay acknowledged that she had already grown rather disillusioned with social media in the first place.
“The thing is, you’ve got to keep something for yourself,” she suggested. “This relentless throwing out of who you are. You leave yourself with nothing for you, or your family, or people that look you in your eyeballs instead of through a screen. Those are the people that deserve energy, and they don’t get it if all you’re doing is giving yourself away on the internet every day.”
For the record, Marsay has dipped her toes back into the social media waters, albeit briefly. Her Twitter account, which boasts 22.5k followers, has not been active since March. She is more active on Instagram where, on May 12, she posted the trailer for upcoming series The Ten Poms for her nearly 50k followers.
Coincidentally, Marsay also starred in a 2016 episode of Black Mirror, called "Hated in the Nation," all about the negative impacts social media use.
“Social media can be a brutal tool, and we all know it,” Marsay argued. “Look at the mental health crisis that young people are going through right now–that’s not just because of the pandemic, or teenage angst!”
As for her role as Vel Sartha on Disney+'s Andor, who makes up one-half of the most significant queer couple in Star Wars universe history, Marsay said the response has been refreshingly free from negativity.
“I’ve not had any,” she said. “Nothing. It’s gorgeous. And reassuring. And the way it should be.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment
- ‘A Towering Legacy’: Acclaimed British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73Entertainment
- Jo Koy Hopes a Writers’ Strike Resolution ‘Will Happen Soon’: ‘There’s Enough for Everybody’Entertainment
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health CrisisEntertainment