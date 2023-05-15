‘GoT’ Actress Faye Marsay Had to ‘Take a Step Back’ From Social Media After Negative Fan Reaction

Faye Marsay took her mental health into her own hands.

The actress played the cruel and violent Waif on Seasons 5 and 6 of Game of Thrones, in which her character routinely beat and abused Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). In the aftermath, Marsay revealed that things got contentious on social media.

“After Thrones came out, there was quite intense backlash at one point,” Marsay told The Independent in an article published May 14. “Just because of the character I played. [The fans] hated her. Because Maisie’s character was, like, the one – and there I am, hitting her with a stick.”

Ultimately, Marsay said she had to "take a step back" from using her social media platforms. Though, the Andor star admitted that she wasn't very good at using them in the first place.

Actress Faye Marsay attends the "Game Of Thrones" panel during Comic-Con International 2016 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

“I’m just a bit rubbish technology-wise,” she joked. “I’m like, the worst millennial on earth. The struggle is real!"

Furthermore, Marsay acknowledged that she had already grown rather disillusioned with social media in the first place.

“The thing is, you’ve got to keep something for yourself,” she suggested. “This relentless throwing out of who you are. You leave yourself with nothing for you, or your family, or people that look you in your eyeballs instead of through a screen. Those are the people that deserve energy, and they don’t get it if all you’re doing is giving yourself away on the internet every day.”

For the record, Marsay has dipped her toes back into the social media waters, albeit briefly. Her Twitter account, which boasts 22.5k followers, has not been active since March. She is more active on Instagram where, on May 12, she posted the trailer for upcoming series The Ten Poms for her nearly 50k followers.

Coincidentally, Marsay also starred in a 2016 episode of Black Mirror, called "Hated in the Nation," all about the negative impacts social media use.

“Social media can be a brutal tool, and we all know it,” Marsay argued. “Look at the mental health crisis that young people are going through right now–that’s not just because of the pandemic, or teenage angst!”

As for her role as Vel Sartha on Disney+'s Andor, who makes up one-half of the most significant queer couple in Star Wars universe history, Marsay said the response has been refreshingly free from negativity.

“I’ve not had any,” she said. “Nothing. It’s gorgeous. And reassuring. And the way it should be.”