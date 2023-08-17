Fans of Gordon Ramsay's ever-expanding television slate got a special treat this summer with the debut of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars. The reality competition series featured Ramsay in a search for an entrepreneur who could earn his partnership — and, perhaps just as importantly, his own financial investment of $250,000 in that business.

Throughout the inaugural season of the Fox series, Ramsay put a group of ambitious business leaders through various challenges that tested their ability to adapt and shine in a variety of circumstances. From running a food truck to selling products live on QVC to showcasing their own creations in a pop-up shop, the contestants were constantly on their toes.

Though several of the contestants earned the kind words and respect of the world-renowned chef, in the end only one could be declared the winner: Chris Kanik, inventor of Smart Cups technology, ultimately walked away victorious.

His 3-D printing technology is aimed at reducing emissions in the transportation phase of the supply chain as well as making food, medicines and other necessities available to areas of the world that are in dire need.

The Messenger caught up with Chris Kanik to talk about how he won over Gordon Ramsay throughout the challenge and why he thinks the two have a shot at changing the world with their product.

On his reaction to being named the winner…

Chris Kanik: Believe it or not, that was the most stressful experience for me. Because in my mind, I said to myself — and I kept praying — I said, you know, it would have been a lot better had I been eliminated for undercooking meat, for bad hospitality, for something not having to do with Smart Cups technology. But this was the moment: Gordon's decision, his stamp of approval... Was he going to pick something that was status quo? Pizza sauce or coffee? Two products that I can make with my technology? Or is he going to go towards innovation? Is he going to go towards disrupting the status quo?

And my biggest concern going into that finale was, "Man if he doesn't pick Smart Cups, he could devalidate the technology, and all of this was for nothing. And I now have to start from square one." I went on the show primarily — and I said this point-blank to Gordon throughout the challenges — "I'm here to get your buy-in, because your buy-in into Smart Cups technology almost guarantees commercial success that will lead to adoption by the larger companies that I've had discussions with and will help me realize the humanitarian applications that I'm passionate about… the ability to print micronutrients, the ability to provide printed medications to underserved regions around the world. That's what wakes me up in the morning. That's what I'm most passionate about." And now, having Gordon Ramsay, a remarkable human being, who you know, TV, food and beverage and humanitarian efforts, all at a high level, I would argue, his partnership and his involvement in Smart Cups is going to be way more valuable than the monetary investment. So, in that moment, I just said, "Crap. It's gonna become a reality. All of this was for something."

Food Stars was one of the hardest things I've ever done in my life. And it drained me physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually. It was draining. I was away from my family for two months. Sacrificed that. I have a very supportive wife and family, and they buy in. Smart Cups is our life. We eat, breathe, bleed Smart Cups technology. And so to share in that moment in that final episode with them was very special. And Gordon Ramsay is my partner now, so it's gonna open up a lot of doors.

Chris Kanik wins 'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars.' Greg Gayne/Fox

On which challenge was the hardest and which one was in his wheelhouse…

Kanik: So obviously, I'm the one person who clearly has no cooking experience on the show. But this isn't a cooking show. This is a business show to test our business skills, test our drive and ambition, but most importantly, our ability to adapt to difficult situations. And Episode 9, the Las Vegas challenge, was the most difficult one for me, primarily because I was sick. I was terribly sick. I lost 14 pounds in three days. My suit in the final episode doesn't fit me well. And so I realized I had probably picked not the best performer for me, and I had to give more of myself than the other contestants to ensure that I wouldn't lose. And so I was up two, three days in a row, dehydrated. I didn't let anybody on production know because I didn't want it to hurt my chances. And I just went out, and I did my thing and I remember right after the performance, I was outside the tent. I'm laying down on a chair, and production came by and said, "What's wrong with you?" And I said, "I'm fine. Just give me an ibuprofen and some Gatorade." Gordon came out of the tent and he goes, "Fantastic… one more time?" And I got up. That's my trigger. I just got up, and I said, "Yeah, let's go do this." But the ability to present, perform, that comes natural to me.

The St. Jude presentation was very special. My wife is a cancer survivor, and my involvement in doing something greater than just business was very special to me. Each challenge was special in its own way, but I would say challenge No. 9 was the hardest.

Chris Kanik on 'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' Episode 9. Greg Gayne/Fox

On watching both of his teammates get sent home on the QVC challenge…

Kanik: That was a hard moment because Tony [Balestreri] and Aaron [Valentine], I created a relationship with them while on the show. In fact, Aaron is one of the smartest, hardest-working young kids I've ever met. My back was killing me in Episode 5 behind the scenes, and I asked them to explain his business to me. I was really impressed by him. And he actually has moved from Missouri to Southern California. He works at Smart Cups now. So he's become part of the family. I mean, my 15-year-old — he just turned 15 — and we were asking him who he wanted to invite to his birthday. And the first name was Aaron. So Aaron's become like my oldest son now, which is pretty cool. You know, because I see it as an opportunity to give back and to help guide someone who's up and coming. So at 21, now he's got all the opportunities in front of him. But the challenge eight was difficult because both Tony and Aaron are my buddies. I was hoping that we could have had a better performance, but some things didn't go our way. So it was bittersweet; I get to advance, but at the same time, Tony and Aaron got eliminated.

I stay in touch with them. I've actually helped Tony find a new co-packer for his company. I've helped a number of the contestants and helped guide them. Yeah, I have a rich background in [consumer packaged goods], and so anytime that I'm able to help anybody grow their business makes me feel fulfilled.

On staying above the drama and personality clashes that happened throughout the season…

Kanik: I typically don't engage in trivial arguments. You know, I'm all business… I refused to get into arguments. In Episode 4, Caroline [D'Amore] and Lan [Ho] and Queen [Precious-Jewel Zabriskie] versus Luther [Chen], and I was kind of the guy over here just making the hummus thing in a way out of all this stuff, Gordon asked me, "Are you afraid to ruffle feathers?" I've made a career ruffling feathers, disrupting the status quo; really going against the norm has been my bread and butter. But I do it in a tactful, shrewd, strategic manner. It's not an emotional reaction. And I told Gordon just face to face, I said to him, "I'm not going to engage in childish drama. This is beneath me. And I refuse to engage in any of this." Taking pride over whose opinion is better than whose doesn't really matter. It doesn't service anybody.

So I stayed out of all the drama, even in Episode 9 When Caroline flipped out on me. And the show does a really good job, I think, of showing how I reacted. But I legitimately just looked at her in the face, and I said, "Not now. We have to do Lan's challenge now. Let's stay focused now, and we can talk about this afterwards." Caroline and I, we have a great relationship. You know, she's not everybody's cup of tea, but she is honestly a good human being. And she means well. She's just very convicted in her ways. Sometimes, some of her ways are a little out there, but you know, she's a good human being.

On how Gordon Ramsay's lack of a hot temper on this show, compared to others…

Kanik: Here's my theory on that: When you're in business with someone, and you're a partner with someone, it doesn't serve you to be afraid of that partner. And I think he understands that, and he treated each one of us with respect because we're all entrepreneurs. We're all business owners. But obviously, this is a competition. It's his show. We're all vying for his investment. I will say that this was probably the most unique due diligence process that I've ever been part of.

I think, ultimately, he did lose his cool a couple of times with a couple people. Some people, I think, forgot what was going on and became disrespectful to him at certain points. And so he has to course-correct at that point. But ultimately, the theory that I have is, we're all professionals. We're all self-made, and there's a certain level of respect that you have to afford people. This is not a cooking show. This is a business show, and in business, if you have a partner that you're afraid of, if you have a partner that you're afraid to speak to, your business is going to suffer because of that. And so I really have to give it to him because he adjusted his behavior. But it's Gordon Ramsay at the end of the day. He's a remarkable human being. He's extremely sharp, very successful. He knows what he's doing. He knows that his tactics on Hell's Kitchen don't really translate over here because we're not cooks. It's not the same.

On that finale strategy session and what's next for Smart Cups with Gordon Ramsay's partnership…

Kanik: One of the hardest things when you have a new technology is: How do you message that technology to the general public? And I think Gordon and his team did a remarkable job of simplifying the messaging. And we're gonna take that messaging and put it out there to the world right now. That's gonna be our main messaging on Smart Cups.

Gordon is a remarkable human being, and like I said, he's at a high level on TV, food and beverage, and humanitarian efforts. And my goal is to unlock some of the humanitarian applications, the medical applications. We have some exciting products that we're going to launch here within the year [including] a printed mouthwash product. [Shows the paper-printed cups.] This is a very good demonstration of our technology and the sustainability impact that will have: elimination of liquid transportation, the elimination of plastic packaging. [Shows another package.] Bone broth, each one of these has 10 grams of protein, just add hot water, and you have a nutritious and delicious food product with a longer shelf life.

So I'm looking to work hand-in-hand with Gordon and his team collaboratively on what products we can introduce to the market where taste is at the forefront. You know, it's Gordon Ramsay. He's got a rich network. He'll be able to enhance our taste profiles, really provide input and open up a lot of doors for us to be successful commercially. At Smart Cups, we just installed our automated production line that's going to allow us — it's a four-and-a-half-year project — to take on retail distribution as well as white-label enterprise deals. We just signed our first large deal with a global pet product company to print pet supplements in disposable and recyclable pet bowls.

So we're really excited about what the future is going to hold for Smart Cups, and now that Gordon's on board, hopefully I can realize the humanitarian applications, and he'll be able to open up those doors. And I know that's what he's very interested in because in the final episode, I say to him, "You've got Michelin stars. I'm coming to you with a technology platform that can potentially get you a Nobel Prize."