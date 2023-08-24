Goodbye ‘Riverdale,’ Goodbye Teen TV: A Tribute to a Dying Genre

TV will never be the same now that Riverdale is over, and that's not as much of an exaggeration as it might sound. The teen drama just ended after seven wacky seasons, with a ghostly Jughead reminding an elderly, dying Betty (and revealing to us) what happened during senior year and beyond. Of course, we've already seen these kids graduate and grow up. They graduated early in Season 5, then the show time-jumped seven years. Betty became an FBI agent and was chasing down serial killers, and everybody took jobs at the high school. Then an explosion damaged the link between Riverdale and the alternate universe Rivervale, and after that damage was fixed, everyone got superpowers, which Cheryl had to use to fight off the c comet. The comet hit anyway, fracturing the timeline and sending Riverdale back to high school in the 1950s. Naturally.

That 50s-set final season was an odd thing, because it basically took all the show's characters back to their roots, erasing their memories and character development in favor of school dances and poodle skirts. And while those who obsess over continuity might have complained — if they were even still watching Riverdale — there was something sort of perfect about the season. It felt like reading classic Archie comics, but a little dirtier, with a 2023 perspective. Every character fit right in, and even if they didn't remember their previous lives, they didn't lose their personalities, or their sex drive.

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper in 'Riverdale.' Justine Yeung/The CW

While many expected the show to return to present-day in the end, it didn't do it in the way we thought it would. Riverdale stayed in the '50s, and all of its characters grew up from there, with most of them going on to live big, influential lives in arts, activism and publishing. Veronica Lodge eventually ran Hollywood, which perhaps echoes the impact Archie comics have had on the real world, from basic character archetypes to actual characters, like Sabrina Spellman and Josie and the Pussycats. Most touchstone teen TV shows can thank Archie and the gang for inspiration, plus Riverdale itself became a smash hit, turning its cast into stars who likely will spend the next stage of their careers trying to shed those iconic characters.

Now, the show is ending in the middle of the biggest turning point TV has maybe ever had, with both writers and actors on strike because the traditional model for TV shows has all but gone away. In this new world of short streaming seasons, we may never again get a show with 22 episodes a season. We'll never see May or November sweeps again, and we'll lose midseason finales that leave every single main character in grave danger, only for absolutely none of them to be dead when the show returns in the spring. Riverdale was one of the last of the true teen TV shows, which themselves are a whole different beast from standard primetime shows like SVU and Grey's Anatomy. Shows like Dawson's Creek, The OC, Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill, Pretty Little Liars and The Vampire Diaries were given the time and the space to be positively kooky, with enough gumption and enough episodes in the season to do whatever they wanted. Those teens got into shootouts and faced down murderers, and they had threesomes and did hard drugs and married strangers and stalked each other and wound up in alternate universes. They also had a lot of weird cousins, and many of their parents were criminals, and there were far too many teacher-student relationships going on over the years. And there was almost always a love triangle or square for fans to argue about, while the actors were often dating each other behind the scenes.

When Riverdale premiered in 2017, The Vampire Diaries was still on. The golden era of teen TV didn't yet feel like it was over, but now, in 2023, it feels vintage. They tried to reboot Gossip Girl, but it was canceled after two seasons, 22 episodes total, and a whole lot of ridicule. Euphoria somehow became the new hot thing, and it's only been around for two seasons, 18 episodes, and more than four years at this point. Now that Riverdale is gone, there is nothing to take its place. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, can try, but a streaming show with 10 episodes per season will never capture the magic of a total filler episode, or re-create the rage felt when Dan was revealed to be Gossip Girl. It will never be a heart getting eaten by a dog, or Ryan carrying Marissa's dead body to a slowed down cover of "Hallelujah."

There will probably never be another moment of vindication like the one that came when Joey chose Pacey in the Dawson's Creek finale, and Riverdale knew that. It refused to even choose an endgame, and instead cheekily revealed that its series-long love square spent all of senior year as a quad. There will never be another show like Riverdale, and that's a damn shame, because many of us were raised on shows like Riverdale that let our imaginations run wild and inspired fan fics and taught us that we were normal, no matter how weird we actually were. And trust, we're weird. We're weirdos. We don't fit in, and we don't wanna fit in. Have you ever seen us without this stupid hat on? That's weird.

Rest in peace, Riverdale. You will most certainly never be forgotten.