Golfer Brooks Koepka and Wife Jena Sims Welcome Baby Boy 6 Weeks Early

Brooks Koepka is exchanging putting greens for diapers.

The professional golfer and his wife Jena Sims welcomed their first child together on July 27, nearly six weeks ahead of their expected due date.

"Crew Sims Koepka was ready for the world because he decided to break my water just two minutes after Brooks walked inside the house from the gym," Sims shared on her Instagram Story Thursday. "Already showing us who's boss."

Three hours after going into active labor, Sims was able to welcome her son who came out "crying and breathing."

"I seriously have never seen or felt so much love and felt more like a team than I have with Brooks throughout all of this," Sims shared while praising her husband. "He is already such an amazing father and partner and I was so thankful he was home for this. Couldn't have done it without him."

While the couple's son remains in the NICU "for a little while longer," both mom and dad are happy to share how far their baby has come in a short amount of time.

According to Sims, Crew is off oxygen, breathing on his own, starting to take a bottle and is "meeting tiny milestones every day."

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The Masters. Jena Sims/Instagram

"Leaving the hospital without your baby is something I wish on no one," Sims shared. "It's the hardest thing we've ever done. There's so much space in my heart for NICU parents and those who don't get to bring their babies home. We have been visiting him as much as possible and know he's in the absolute best care."

After giving birth to her son before her scheduled baby shower, Sims decided to pay it forward by donating all of the party's supplies to Quantum House, a non-profit that lessens the burden for families with children receiving treatment for a serious medical condition.

"Our shower was going to be Nantucket chic theme," Sims revealed. "The kids got to build their own bouquets. This made me so happy."