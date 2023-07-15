Goldie Hawn Reveals Why She Never Married Longtime Love Kurt Russell: ‘How Many Divorces Don’t Cost Money?’ - The Messenger
Goldie Hawn Reveals Why She Never Married Longtime Love Kurt Russell: ‘How Many Divorces Don’t Cost Money?’

The actress addressed in a new interview why the longtime couple have never walked down the aisle together

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
They might be one of Hollywood's most enduring love stories, but fans can continue to hold their breath about any wedding bells: Goldie Hawn opened up recently about why she and her partner Kurt Russell have never married despite decades with one another.

When asked by CNN's Chris Wallace about why she and Russell aren't wed despite a relationship spanning over 40 years together, the actress replied: "Why should we get married? Isn't that a better question?"

She added that she and Russell had both experienced marriage before getting into a relationship with one another and when things don't work out "it ends up to be big business."

"It's always ugly," she said of divorces. "How many divorces are fun? How many divorces don't cost money? How many divorces make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?"

Actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are honored with double star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are honored with double star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, 2017 in Hollywood, California.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hawn added that she likes the idea that she can "wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here [in the relationship]."

Despite their picturesque life together (including getting their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at the same time), she added that "relationships are hard. They're not always easy. There are hurdles that we go through...Ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important so you can hold on to yourself."

