The story of new Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner is one Bachelor Nation will want to hear.

On Monday, ABC revealed the first look at 71-year-old Turner, who will be the inaugural face of the Golden Bachelor franchise when it premieres this fall.

So, what do we know about our new leading man? Keep reading to find out more.

1. He's a man from the Midwest

A retired restaurateur, Turner lives at his lake house in Indiana, according to ABC.

2. He's a devoted hobby enthusiast

Turner enjoys hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, riding four-wheelers, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams and spending time with his family.

Gerry Turner of ABC's The Golden Bachelor Brian Bowen Smith/ABC

3. His wife of 43 years died in 2017

Turner married his high school sweetheart Toni in 1974. Toni suddenly fell ill and died in 2017.

4. His family is supporting his 'Golden Bachelor' journey

Turner and his wife shared two daughters — Angie and Jenny — and also have two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Six years after his wife's death, his family is fully supportive of his desire to find love again.

Jenny Young, Angie Warner, Payton Young, Gerry Turner and Charlie Young of ABC's The Golden Bachelor Brian Bowen Smith/ABC

5. He keeps his late wife close to his heart

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, Turner discussed how his late wife played a role in his Golden Bachelor journey.

"I have her picture on a dresser in my closet," he said. "Every morning I give her the nod, 'So what do you think about this?' For a while it was like I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be OK. But we always told each other, when one of us goes, we want the other one to be happy."

The Golden Bachelor premieres this fall on ABC.