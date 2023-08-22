‘Golda’ Review: Helen Mirren’s War Room Drama Is Neither Victory nor Defeat

Golda Meir. She’ll defend the nation against a surprise attack on two fronts, and then she’ll serve you borscht. That’s the takeaway (or, at least, my takeaway) from Guy Nattiv’s not-particularly-subtle film Golda about the Yom Kippur War in 1973, which saw Israel fighting off Egypt and Syria.

Helen Mirren’s makeup-enhanced act of mimicry as the Middle Eastern Prime Minister is remarkable. Indeed, the movie concludes with Mirren-as-Meir watching the real Kiev-born, Milwaukee-raised politician during a “we’re all friends now” press conference with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat. That’s in there, I think, as something of a victory lap for the crew — and also to show that the tough-as-nails grandmother was still chain-smoking cigarettes right before she croaked.

Golda takes the Darkest Hour or Thirteen Days approach and focuses almost exclusively on the 19 days of combat and backchannel diplomacy. By necessity, it compresses just what in the heck these two sides were fighting about. The film seems at first to take a warts-and-all approach, highlighting intelligence gaffes and disorganization in the military, before devolving into hagiography. After the initial invasion, Israel regroups, fights back, and secures the first international recognition from an Arab state.

There are few subjects that are quicker to bring unease to a cocktail party than Israel's right to exist. And I'm not really interested in getting into it in a short review of a middling prestige picture destined mostly to play on airplanes. (For my next, act I'll sneak in my thoughts on whether Truman was right to use the atomic bomb and the 2021-2022 University of Pennsylvania swim team.) But this movie really doesn't want to get into it, and that's a bit of a missed opportunity.

Instead of tackling any geopolitical contradictions, there are simply a great many scenes of Helen Mirren being something of a badass in conference rooms. Considering her talents as a performer, you want to cheer when she barks at Henry Kissinger (a very game Liev Schreiber) to get what she wants. Only after she slams down the receiver do you realize she just threatened to massacre a few thousand pinned-down Egyptian troops.

Nattiv makes good use of sound design and unusual camera placement for the scenes in which Golda and her cabinet listen to the battles. It's just that this is repeated several times, and it's basically his only trick. Moreover, for all the overhead shots of maps and explanations of tank movements, I still couldn't figure out what the hell the strategy was. Keep shooting until the other guy stops? Somehow, though, the narrative stays mostly engaging, in an elevated made-for-cable kind of way. 6.2/10

In Theaters: Aug. 25, 2023

Who's in it: Helen Mirren, Helen Mirren's makeup, Liev Schreiber, Lior Ashkenazi, Camille Cottin

Who's behind it: Guy Nattiv (director), Nicholas Martin (writer), Michael Kuhn (co-producer)

For fans of: Movies where people get stressed in conference rooms

Avoid if: You feel the Arab-Israeli conflict is one that needs a nuanced, tender approach in storytelling