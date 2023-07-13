‘Gold Rush: White Water’ Star ‘Dakota’ Fred Hurt Dead at 80 - The Messenger
‘Gold Rush: White Water’ Star ‘Dakota’ Fred Hurt Dead at 80

The reality star revealed a stage 4 brain cancer diagnosis in March

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Fred ‘Dakota’ Hurt in a clip from Discovery’s ‘Gold Rush: White Water’Discovery

"Dakota" Fred Hurt, featured on the Discovery show Gold Rush: White Water, died Tuesday, per a post on his official Facebook page. He had just celebrated his 80th birthday on Monday.

“'Dakota' Fred Hurt passed away this morning surrounded by family," read the post. "He fought courageously in his battle against cancer. Fred touched many lives and was loved and supported by many."

According to a press release issued in March, Hurt was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer.

"I've lived a full 80 years of an interesting life," he said at the time. "If I emerge from this dark diagnosis, I'll have another adventure to share with you folks."

Hurt has been documenting his pursuit of gold on reality TV since 2013. On his recent Discovery show, which premiered in 2018, Hurt and his team, including his son Dustin, dove for the precious metal in Alaska's dangerous whitewater pools.

In a YouTube clip shot on his 77th birthday, Hurt said, "I'll probably dive until I die."

In the Facebook post, fans of Hurt are encouraged to donate to Mike Rowe Works Foundation in his honor. "Having worked in skilled labor for the majority of his career, Fred was passionate about teaching others these valuable skills," the post says.

