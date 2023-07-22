Going To See ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer?’ Check Out These Books With Similar Vibes

After much anticipation, the dual film release of "Barbenheimer" is finally here — and once you make your way out of the theater, you're probably going to want more stories like the ones you just watched.



So, here are eight books with similar vibes to Barbie and Oppenheimer, each containing themes of history, love, mystery, resilience, and friendship.

American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin

“American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin,” the primary source for Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” Vintage Books

Genre: Biography

Release Date: May 1, 2006



As the title suggests, American Prometheus hones in on the illustrious life and work of J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist who is credited with creating the atom bomb. The 700-page book was given as a gift to Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, serving as a major source of inspiration for the highly-anticipated film.

On the Horizon by Lois Lowry

Clarion Books

Genre: Poetry

Release Date: April 7, 2020



In a series of poems with corresponding illustrations, On The Horizon honors those who were the most impacted by the twin bombings of Pearl Harbor and Hiroshima. Author Lois Lowry uses a combination of research and her personal history growing up in Hawaii and Japan to fill the pages with beautiful prose, emphasizing "empathy and understanding in search of commonality and friendship."

Atomic Love by Jennie Fields

G.P. Putnam's Sons

Genre: Historical Romance

Release Date: August 18, 2020



It's been five years since Rosalind's work on the Manhattan Project came to an end, but she can't get over the guilt of assisting in the creation the atomic bomb. That, and the ending of a passionate affair with one of her colleagues. But when the FBI asks her to spy on her former lover to find out whether he's giving away nuclear secrets, she'll have to decide what's more important — work, or love.

Sachiko: A Nagasaki Bomb Survivor's Story by Caren Stelson

Carolrhoda Books

Genre: Memoir

Release Date: October 1, 2016



Sachiko tells the true story of a six year old who survived the Nagasaki atomic bomb and her years-long journey as an adult "to find peace." Author Caren Stelson conducted exhaustive interviews with Sachiko Yasui to grapple with the full extent of her childhood trauma and loss, offering a bold, new perspective on the ending of World War II.

Pretending: A Novel by Holly Bourne

MIRA

Genre: Romance

Release Date: November 17, 2020



April is fed up with the dating scene, so she develops an alternate persona named Gretel who is seemingly everything she's not — a "Regular Everyday Manic Pixie Dream Girl Next Door With No Problems." Everything is going well until she forms a surprising connection with a new prospect, making April wonder just how long she can keep up with pretending to be perfect.

Murder Of A Barbie And Ken by Denise Swanson

Berkley

Genre: Mystery

Release Date: November 4, 2003



Skye was only looking to spice up her social life in Scumble River, not get embroiled in a double homicide. But since she joined the GUMBettes, an auxiliary of a men's social club, she ends up finding the club leaders dead inside their home. So begins the hunt for Barbie and Ken's killer, a cozy mystery sure to captivate you to the last page.

W. W. Norton & Company

Genre: Biography

Release Date: November 14, 2017



You Don't Own Me is a history of Barbie and a close look at the vicious litigation campaigns Mattel ran against their competitors. The book takes an incisive look especially at the case between Mattel and MGA Entertainment as the two corporations fought for ownership over the Bratz doll brand.

You Should Smile More by Anastasia Ryan

Sourcebooks Casablanca

Genre: Contemporary Fiction

Release Date: January 17, 2023



Telemarketing isn't exactly Vanessa's calling, but she's good at it — and she's able to suffer through the workday with her best friends, Jane and Trisha. So imagine her surprise when her boss fires her for having "resting bitch face," contests her unemployment, and keeps her from getting her dream job. The only thing left to do is get revenge, and Vanessa's friends are more than happy to help her get it.