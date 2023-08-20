God ‘Had a Hand’ in Making ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Says Manager
Viral sensation Oliver Anthony's co-manager Draven Riffe says he believes God is speaking through the Virginia singer, according to a new interview
Virginia singer Oliver Anthony has been reaching a tremendous amount of ears with his viral single "Rich Men North of Richmond," and his manager thinks that the song has a divine purpose.
Speaking to Billboard, Draven Riffe was frank about giving credit to God in terms of the single's whirlwind rise in popularity since its release just a week and a half ago.
“Personally, I feel like God had a hand in Oliver’s music,” Riffe told the outlet. “We both prayed before we recorded ‘Rich Men North of Richmond.’ We both had an interesting experience the whole weekend."
"We just felt like it was for a purpose that was way bigger than us, just two old regular dudes," he added. "You know what I mean?”
“In our opinion, God has chosen to speak through Oliver and to speak to all Americans through his music, all around the world,” Riffe, who says he knew Anthony was "special" upon first hearing his music, clarified. “We’ve gotten comments from Zimbabwe, every country you could think of.”
"Rich Men North of Richmond," an everyman's anthem taking aim at American politics and society from a blue-collar view, currently has more than 27 million views on YouTube.
The song knocked Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" from the top slot on the iTunes Country chart four days after its Aug. 7 release, and could possibly top the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 that arrives Monday, according to the outlet.
