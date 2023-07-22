‘God Bless the USA’ Singer Lee Greenwood Defends Jason Aldean: ‘He Is the Biggest Patriot’

Lee Greenwood, best known for his patriotic 1984 hit "God Bless the USA," has come to the defense of fellow country star Jason Aldean in the wake of the controversy surrounding Aldean's latest single and video, "Try That In a Small Town."

Speaking to Fox News, Greenwood stressed his admiration for Aldean and noted that he felt some of the stronger accusations being lobbied at the singer — including being pro-violence and racist — were not justified.

“I am a Jason Aldean fan. He is the biggest patriot, like a lot of us," Greenwood said. "[His song] has nothing to do with racism. This is about people trying to take away the freedom of expression. It is a great song. I wish I had it."

The video for "Try That In a Small Town" was filmed in part at a Tennessee courthouse where a lynching historically took place, and features footage depicting protests as violent and lawless. To that point, Greenwood countered, "There were many films filmed at that courthouse because it's convenient."

He added that the video did show violent scenes but that the song's lyrics actually "[don't] really talk about the riots."

"Let's not get entangled about what the song says," he stressed. "The song doesn't say anything except for the fact that we take care of each other in a small town. That's all. It's really simple."

"It's about a small-town flavor," Greenwood further explained. "I am from a small town in California, and you know what? People cannot take our freedom away because people know everybody in a small town. That's what the heart of America is, is rural America. You can't take freedom away."

Lee Greenwood Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

Greenwood, who described himself in the interview as a "bible-thumping gun-toting Christian," gave a nod to his own work with a faint grin, confirming, "I wrote about this."

Aldean himself spoke out publicly regarding the controversy at his Cincinnati concert stop Friday night, telling the audience, "What I am is a proud American … I love our country."

The video, which currently has 12 million views on YouTube, played on CMT through July 16 but was swiftly pulled from the network amid the controversy.



