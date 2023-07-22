‘God Bless the USA’ Singer Lee Greenwood Defends Jason Aldean: ‘He Is the Biggest Patriot’
Greenwood is supporting his fellow country star in the wake of controversy surrounding Aldean's latest single and video, 'Try That In a Small Town'
Lee Greenwood, best known for his patriotic 1984 hit "God Bless the USA," has come to the defense of fellow country star Jason Aldean in the wake of the controversy surrounding Aldean's latest single and video, "Try That In a Small Town."
Speaking to Fox News, Greenwood stressed his admiration for Aldean and noted that he felt some of the stronger accusations being lobbied at the singer — including being pro-violence and racist — were not justified.
“I am a Jason Aldean fan. He is the biggest patriot, like a lot of us," Greenwood said. "[His song] has nothing to do with racism. This is about people trying to take away the freedom of expression. It is a great song. I wish I had it."
- Jason Aldean Opens His Second Mega-Bar in Tennessee, Performs ‘Try That in a Small Town’ at Grand Opening
- Country Legend Randy Travis Supports Jason Aldean in Thick of ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Controversy
- Chinese-American Singer-Songwriter Coco Lee Dead at 48
- Jason Aldean Leaves Stage Abruptly Mid-Show Due to Heatstroke
- Aoki Lee Simmons Has a Message for ‘Toxic Men’ Defending Father Russell Simmons
The video for "Try That In a Small Town" was filmed in part at a Tennessee courthouse where a lynching historically took place, and features footage depicting protests as violent and lawless. To that point, Greenwood countered, "There were many films filmed at that courthouse because it's convenient."
He added that the video did show violent scenes but that the song's lyrics actually "[don't] really talk about the riots."
"Let's not get entangled about what the song says," he stressed. "The song doesn't say anything except for the fact that we take care of each other in a small town. That's all. It's really simple."
"It's about a small-town flavor," Greenwood further explained. "I am from a small town in California, and you know what? People cannot take our freedom away because people know everybody in a small town. That's what the heart of America is, is rural America. You can't take freedom away."
Greenwood, who described himself in the interview as a "bible-thumping gun-toting Christian," gave a nod to his own work with a faint grin, confirming, "I wrote about this."
Aldean himself spoke out publicly regarding the controversy at his Cincinnati concert stop Friday night, telling the audience, "What I am is a proud American … I love our country."
The video, which currently has 12 million views on YouTube, played on CMT through July 16 but was swiftly pulled from the network amid the controversy.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment