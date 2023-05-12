‘GMA’ Doctor Jen Ashton Says Viewers Are ‘Entitled’ to Know Things About Their Personal Lives

Good Morning America is still not afraid to get personal.

After new permanent co-hosts DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim were introduced on Thursday, GMA3: What You Need to Know's chief health and medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton assured viewers that, despite the controversy surrounding ousted hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the show will stay true to its character.

"I think that the viewing audience is entitled to know certain things about us as real people because it's a two-way street," Ashton told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Friday. "You know, we're coming into their homes and talking about very important issues that affect them. And even though it's a unidirectional way of communicating that relationship now, I feel like it doesn't have to be one-sided."

When it comes to transparency with the viewers, Morgan—who joined ABC News in 2022—is on the same page as Ashton.

"You want to see people come into your homes that are real, real people," Morgan shared. "And I think that's what you get with this show. You get a little bit of everything. Sometimes you may cry, you may scream at the TV because you're upset about an issue."

Jen Ashton, Eva Pilgrim, DeMarco Morgan Credit: ABC GMA3

Pilgrim, who has served as co-anchor on the weekend edition of Good Morning America since 2018, explained that the specific demographics of the GMA3 viewership provides a unique opportunity for relatability and vulnerability.

"You have to think about who the audience is, it's women like me who are moms that are at home," she noted. "These are smart women who have varied interests. So they want to know what the headline is. They want a thoughtful conversation that gives them some nugget of information that's different than just your average newscast that's going to give you all the facts. They want to have some thought there."

Morgan was even able to put a culinary spin on what viewers can expect from the new co-hosts.

"I look at it as a pot of gumbo," Morgan said. "Everybody loves the meat in gumbo, right? The meat is the news. But you're also going to get a little bit of flavor too."

Get your taste buds ready.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on EST on ABC.