‘Glee’ Star Amber Riley Opens Up About Overcoming Addiction Following Rise to Fame

Glee star Amber Riley is opening up about her early career and subsequent struggle with depression and addiction.

While the hit Fox series about singing teens launched all of the lead actors into superstardom, Riley was struggling behind the scenes. In a new cover story with XO Necole, the 37-year-old shared that she was dealing with trauma and low self-esteem following the tumultuous transition from poverty to fame.

Her Glee character, Mercedes, was often relegated to the sassy Black best friend trope, and Riley revealed she fought for her character to have a voice but felt powerless when her ideas and suggestions were shot down.

"It finally got to a point where I was like, this is not my moment. I'm not who they're choosing, and this is just going to have to be a job for me for now," she shared. "And that's okay because it pays my bills, I still get to be on television, I'm doing more than any other Black plus-sized women that I'm seeing right now on screen."

Feeling stifled has had lasting effects on her life. Riley said she had both anxiety and depression and eventually sought medical help. "When you're in Hollywood and you go to a doctor, they give you pills," she noted.

Riley even recalled being "so zonked out on pills" that she once rested her arm on a curling iron and didn't realize her skin was burning until her makeup artist pointed it out.

"[I was] on medication and developing a habit of medicating to numb, not understanding I was developing an addiction to something that's not fixing my problem," she elaborated. "If anything, it's making it worse."

Thankfully, she sought help and eventual therapy, and now she's in a better place.

Last year, Riley won Fox's celebrity singing competition series The Masked Singer.

One of the most popular songs she performed on the show was a cover of John Mayer's "Gravity," a song that she says she asked to perform on Glee. "[I] was told no, because that's not a song that Mercedes would do," she recalled.

Riley added, "That was a full circle moment for me, doing that on that show and to hear what it is they had to say."