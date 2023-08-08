Gisele Bündchen Subtly Celebrates Tom Brady’s 46th Birthday

Gisele Bündchen is celebrating ex-husband Tom Brady's birthday from afar.

On Tuesday, the model and mom of three dropped a subtle comment on Brady's latest Instagram post, which featured photos of his recent trip to Africa alongside daughter Vivian paired with a lengthy caption expressing his reflections on life.

"What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent... Africa," the retired NFL star wrote. "It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories... This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings."

"I couldn't imagine growing up as a boy in San Mateo that my life would become what it has... I've experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with... my children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life," Brady, whose birthday was Aug. 3, shared.

After posting two meaningful quotes, Brady concluded: "I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose."

Bündchen showed her support for Brady in the comments section with a simple prayer hands emoji.

The former quarterback got divorced last year from the supermodel, with whom he shares son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10. He also co-parents 15-year-old John with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Last month, Brady fueled romance rumors with Irina Shayk when photos of the pair having an affectionate moment surfaced, about nine months after the retired NFL player and Bündchen announced their split.

"They are casually seeing each other but it is not serious. Irina likes Tom a lot and thinks he's charming," a source told The Messenger at the time. "They are both having fun right now and both have expressed they don't want anything serious."