Gisele Bündchen, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber and More Model for Victoria’s Secret New Icon Bra

Just call Victoria's Secret's latest campaign iconic.
On Wednesday, the lingerie company announced the debut of The Icon by Victoria's Secret, a new collection of bras, panties and lingerie that celebrate the shape of you.
To help launch the items, supermodels like Gisele Bündchen and Naomi Campbell got in front of the camera and modeled the Icon bra.
Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber also joined in on the campaign shot by Mikael Jansson and styled by Camilla Nickerson.
- Tom Brady Gets Affectionate With Irina Shayk in New Photos Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
- Gisele Bündchen Subtly Celebrates Tom Brady’s 46th Birthday
- Irina Shayk and Gisele Bündchen Have ‘No Bad Blood’ Between Them, Says Source (Exclusive)
- Hailey Bieber Says She Wants Kids With Justin Bieber ‘So Bad’
- Which Celebs Lost the Most Money in the Crypto Crash?
- Tom Brady Honors Exes Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan in Mother’s Day Post
"We are so excited to be launching The Icon by Victoria's Secret collection," Victoria's Secret Chief Design Officer Janie Schaffer said in a statement. "The collection was made to enhance one's natural shape while staying true to the supportive and seamless look that we love. It's an exciting, elevated collection to add to your wardrobe, while reinforcing that we are all icons."
Available in retail locations nationwide on Thursday, the collection includes the Icon by Victoria's Secret Push-Up Demi Bra, which features a first of its kind lifting and shaping technology that is customized to enhance the wearer's natural shape.
"What a wonderful sense of belonging to come home to my VS family for this Iconic campaign!" Candice Swanepoel wrote on Instagram. "The place I created countless memories and found my power. @victoriassecret."
The new campaign from Victoria's Secret comes as the company prepares for its first televised runway event since 2018.
Titled The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, the show will be part documentary and part fashion event. Doja Cat is expected to host the show and debut new music.
"Victoria's Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today," the rapper told Harper’s Bazaar. "Being a part of a global phenomenon like the Tour has been an incredible experience."
The Victoria’s Secret World Tour will premiere Sept. 26 on Prime Video.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment
- Is ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ Getting A Sequel?Entertainment
- Joy Behar Was ‘Not Hiding’ From Snooki and Cast During ‘Jersey Shore’ Segment on ‘The View,’ Says SourceEntertainment