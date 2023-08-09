Gisele Bündchen, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber and More Model for Victoria’s Secret New Icon Bra

Just call Victoria's Secret's latest campaign iconic.

On Wednesday, the lingerie company announced the debut of The Icon by Victoria's Secret, a new collection of bras, panties and lingerie that celebrate the shape of you.

To help launch the items, supermodels like Gisele Bündchen and Naomi Campbell got in front of the camera and modeled the Icon bra.

Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber also joined in on the campaign shot by Mikael Jansson and styled by Camilla Nickerson.

Gisele Bündchen models for Victoria's Secret Mikael Jansson

"We are so excited to be launching The Icon by Victoria's Secret collection," Victoria's Secret Chief Design Officer Janie Schaffer said in a statement. "The collection was made to enhance one's natural shape while staying true to the supportive and seamless look that we love. It's an exciting, elevated collection to add to your wardrobe, while reinforcing that we are all icons."

Available in retail locations nationwide on Thursday, the collection includes the Icon by Victoria's Secret Push-Up Demi Bra, which features a first of its kind lifting and shaping technology that is customized to enhance the wearer's natural shape.

"What a wonderful sense of belonging to come home to my VS family for this Iconic campaign!" Candice Swanepoel wrote on Instagram. "The place I created countless memories and found my power. @victoriassecret."

The new campaign from Victoria's Secret comes as the company prepares for its first televised runway event since 2018.

Titled The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, the show will be part documentary and part fashion event. Doja Cat is expected to host the show and debut new music.

"Victoria's Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today," the rapper told Harper’s Bazaar. "Being a part of a global phenomenon like the Tour has been an incredible experience."

The Victoria’s Secret World Tour will premiere Sept. 26 on Prime Video.