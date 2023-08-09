Gisele Bündchen, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber and More Model for Victoria’s Secret New Icon Bra - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Gisele Bündchen, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber and More Model for Victoria’s Secret New Icon Bra

'There's an icon in all of us,' Victoria's Secret proclaimed when launching a new campaign with world-famous supermodels

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2023 theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Just call Victoria's Secret's latest campaign iconic. 

On Wednesday, the lingerie company announced the debut of The Icon by Victoria's Secret, a new collection of bras, panties and lingerie that celebrate the shape of you.

To help launch the items, supermodels like Gisele Bündchen and Naomi Campbell got in front of the camera and modeled the Icon bra.

Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber also joined in on the campaign shot by Mikael Jansson and styled by Camilla Nickerson.

Read More
Gisele Bündchen models for Victoria's Secret
Gisele Bündchen models for Victoria's SecretMikael Jansson

"We are so excited to be launching The Icon by Victoria's Secret collection," Victoria's Secret Chief Design Officer Janie Schaffer said in a statement. "The collection was made to enhance one's natural shape while staying true to the supportive and seamless look that we love. It's an exciting, elevated collection to add to your wardrobe, while reinforcing that we are all icons." 

Available in retail locations nationwide on Thursday, the collection includes the Icon by Victoria's Secret Push-Up Demi Bra, which features a first of its kind lifting and shaping technology that is customized to enhance the wearer's natural shape. 

"What a wonderful sense of belonging to come home to my VS family for this Iconic campaign!" Candice Swanepoel wrote on Instagram. "The place I created countless memories and found my power. @victoriassecret." 

The new campaign from Victoria's Secret comes as the company prepares for its first televised runway event since 2018.

Titled The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, the show will be part documentary and part fashion event. Doja Cat is expected to host the show and debut new music.

"Victoria's Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today," the rapper told Harper’s Bazaar. "Being a part of a global phenomenon like the Tour has been an incredible experience."

The Victoria’s Secret World Tour will premiere Sept. 26 on Prime Video.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.