If you ever watched Gilmore Girls and though, "this is good, but I was there was more murder," then you are probably a fan of Ginny and Georgia. Like the other GG, the hit Netflix series centers on a very close mother (Georgia) and daughter (Ginny) who in New England. However, Georgia did a lot more scheming and took more extreme measures than Lorelei Gilmore ever needed to take in order to survive. And after the twists of Season 2, we know that Ginny and Georgia Season 3 is going to be filled with even more drama.

Ginny and Georgia stars Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey as the titular duo and was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 in May after the jaw-dropping Season 2 finale. Georgia made it down the aisle with Paul (Scott Porter), but was arrested and escorted out of the venue in handcuffs during the couple's first dance. In Ginny and Georgia Season 3, Georgia is going to have to figure out how to beat the murder charges or risk losing everything she's worked so hard to achieve.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming season.

'Ginny and Georgia' Season 3 release date

TLDR: No release date has been set for Ginny and Georgia Season 3 yet.

THE DETAILS: The Ginny and Georgia two-season renewal was announced on May 17, two weeks after the WGA strike began. SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA on the picket lines in July, which means the show has not been able to go back into production yet. So hold tight. It will be late 2024 before there's even a chance of seeing new episodes.

'Ginny and Georgia' Season 3 cast

TLDR: As previously mentioned, Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey play the eponymous characters of the show. Scott Porter plays Georgia's new husband and Ginny's stepfather, Paul. Diesel La Torraca rounds out the Miller family as Georgia's son and Ginny's younger half-brother, Austin.

Main cast list

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, the matriarch of the Miller family and mother to Ginny and Austin. She will do anything to protect her kids, including poisoning her husband for making inappropriate gestures to Georgia.

as Georgia Miller, the matriarch of the Miller family and mother to Ginny and Austin. She will do anything to protect her kids, including poisoning her husband for making inappropriate gestures to Georgia. Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller. Ginny is a high school junior and a gifted writer. Constantly moving around with Georgia has given her a lot of anxiety and she's currently in treatment for self-harm.

as Ginny Miller. Ginny is a high school junior and a gifted writer. Constantly moving around with Georgia has given her a lot of anxiety and she's currently in treatment for self-harm. Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller. The preteen boy is the sweetheart of the Miller family, but has had trouble with violent impulses. He also hasn't fully processed all of the trauma that he's witnessed over the past few years.

as Austin Miller. The preteen boy is the sweetheart of the Miller family, but has had trouble with violent impulses. He also hasn't fully processed all of the trauma that he's witnessed over the past few years. Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker, the Millers' neighbor and mom to Max and Marcus. She's a friend of Georgia's and is on the school PTA.

as Ellen Baker, the Millers' neighbor and mom to Max and Marcus. She's a friend of Georgia's and is on the school PTA. Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, rhe Bakers' eldest son and Ginny's ex-boyfriend. They agreed at the end of Season 2 to take some time apart to focus on their respective mental health.

as Marcus Baker, rhe Bakers' eldest son and Ginny's ex-boyfriend. They agreed at the end of Season 2 to take some time apart to focus on their respective mental health. Sara Waisglass as Maxine "Max" Baker, Marcus' younger sister and Ginny's best friend. She is a lesbian and the unofficial drama queen of Ginny's friend group.

as Maxine "Max" Baker, Marcus' younger sister and Ginny's best friend. She is a lesbian and the unofficial drama queen of Ginny's friend group. Scott Porter as Paul Randolph, the mayor of Wellsbury and Georgia's new husband. He only recently found out about Georgia's checkered past, but agreed to marry her anyway.

as Paul Randolph, the mayor of Wellsbury and Georgia's new husband. He only recently found out about Georgia's checkered past, but agreed to marry her anyway. Raymond Ablack as Joe, the owner of the local coffee shop/restaurant where Ginny works. He first met Georgia when they were teenagers and has been in love with her ever since.

'Ginny and Georgia' Season 3 trailer

TLDR: Production on Season 3 hasn't started, so there's no trailer yet. But we'll share it here when it is ready.

'Ginny and Georgia' Season 3 plot

TLDR: Georgia getting out of jail and potentially going to trial will be the main storyline of Season 3.

THE DETAILS: The arrest may have caught Georgia off guard, but no one should count her out just yet. "I think what we know about Georgia is she is a woman with a plan," Howey told The Messenger before the SAG-AFTRA strikes began. "So, granted, I think the Season 2 finale took her off guard. That was the one thing she didn't plan for, but I have full faith that on her ride to jail that night, she already has her wheels turning and she came up with a plan."

Even if Georgia can get herself from out behind bars, there's no running from the fact that the arrest is going to do serious damage to her relationship with Georgia, which was only just starting to mend at the end of Season 2. The arrest is going to change everything for Georgia.

"It affects everything," Howey said. "It's going to affect her relationship with everybody in her life, most of all Ginny, because from Ginny's point of view, they just have this conversation saying there's no more secrets — 'I've told you everything,' and of course, she hasn't."

Ginny may not be the most affected by Georgia's arrest, though. Ginny chased after Austin when he ran behind the police car that took Georgia away and overheard him say that he never told anyone what she did. So Ginny will have to reckon with the fact that her baby brother watched their mother kill a man.

"When I think about Austin running towards the cop car, that's what gets me," Howey recalled. "On the day when we were shooting that, I was just crying because he was so sweet."

Meanwhile, Paul will have to get the lawyers on the phone and figure out if he can save Georgia and their marriage. In the midst of all that, he'll still have to run the town. And Ginny is going to have to do homework and apply to college. Yikes.

'Ginny and Georgia' Season 2 recap

TLDR: Georgia was arrested for killing Cynthia Fuller's (Sabrina Grdevich) husband. He was in a coma and Georgia believed she was releasing Cynthia from the burden of caring for him, but a private detective that was hired to bring Georgia down for her previous crimes got wind of it and scrounged up enough evidence to arrest Georgia.

THE DETAILS: Georgia's arrest is obviously the headline of Ginny and Georgia Season 2, but there was plenty of other drama to go around. Joe finally confronted Georgia about how she constantly flirts with him, and admitted he's been in love with her for years, only to find out she knew who he was the entire time she and the kids have been in Wellsbury.

Joe wasn't the only ghost to show up before the wedding. Georgia spent a good chunk of Season 2 dealing with her ex-husband Gil (Aaron Ashmore). Paul was finally able to kick Georgia's abuser out of town and stop him from blackmailing Georgia.

The kids were not having a good time in Season 2 either. Marcus fell into a deep depression and broke up with Ginny at the big school musical. Ginny agreed to give him some time even though she was heartbroken. In the meantime, she'll continue going to therapy to address her self-harm issues.

Zion (Nathan Mitchell) stayed in town for all of Season 2. He helped get Ginny into therapy and even formed an adorable friendship with Paul.

'Ginny and Georgia' creative team

THE DETAILS: The Ginny and Georgia renewal announcement also revealed that Sarah Glinski will be joining the creative team as showrunner, replacing Debra J. Fisher. Series creator Sarah Lampert will still executive produce along with Anya Adams, Jeff Tahler, Jenny Daly, Holly Hines and Dan March.

Where to watch 'Ginny and Georgia'

THE DETAILS: Ginny and Georgia Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

Additional reporting by Lanae Brody.