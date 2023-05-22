Gina Kirschenheiter Teases Explosive Fight Between Heather Dubrow and Taylor Armstrong

With new and familiar faces joining the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the drama is bound to have some twists and turns.

Speaking exclusively with The Messenger, Gina Kirschenheiter spoke candidly about the good, the bad, and newcomer Taylor Armstrong's alleged feud with RHOC alum, Heather Dubrow .

"Taylor's fun," Kirschenheiter said at the Hotwheel's Ultimate Challenge premiere in El Segundo, Calif., on Saturday. "Taylor's a good time. She's very sweet, she's very nice, and she's kind of kooky, and I think all of that together just... I thought she was a really solid friend role. She came in when she needed to. She is cool with staying back a bit, too. She has a good balance about her."

She also made sure to note, however, "I'll tell you, she pissed off Heather this year, so that was very interesting."

When asked if that was one of the more explosive fights of the season, Kirschenheiter point-blank confirmed, "Yes."

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"There were other things that spilled out from that, so it really caused a lot of problems in a really great way," she added.

In April, Bravo dropped the explosive trailer for season 17 — which stars Kirschenheiter, Debrow, Armstrong (a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum), returning vets Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Emily Simpson and newcomer Jennifer Pedranti.

"For you to s—t talk my career... f—k you," Dubrow tells Armstrong in the preview.

According to Bravo, "the Orange County ladies are being put to the test when it comes to their friendships, relationships, careers and more."

Kirschenheiter, who joined the cast of RHOC in 2018, said that while the dynamics between everyone can be tricky at times, they've all seemed to have "found a groove."

"If nothing else, even with some of the women, with Tamra coming back, with Heather having come back last year, if nothing else, we all truly have real connections and real history, and that creates really good, fun memories, and really good drama," she shared. "There is definitely a lot of both this season, and I think that the fans will be excited, because I think that it just really makes sense, which is nice."

"I don't think that the fans will be disappointed," Kirschenheiter added.

Photo by: Andrew Eccles/Bravo

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge premieres May 30 at 10:00 p.m. EST on NBC. The Real Housewives of Orange County returns on Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.