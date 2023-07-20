Gina Kirschenheiter is living her best life. After looking better than ever on the newest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County thanks to her sobriety journey, the real estate agent exclusively told The Messenger about what happens when the cameras stop rolling.

"When we filmed, I'm so busy that I just don't have as much time or access to food, so I naturally lose a lot of weight." she revealed. "But honestly, since we stopped filming, I've gained about 15 pounds."

"I sit on the couch and I eat Gushers — seriously!" she added. "And Dairy Queen. I love it. I love just chilling and eating snacks and watching TV. It's my favorite thing."

But Kirschenheiter doesn't mind the change — in fact, she embraces it.

"I'm a real person, so my weight just kind of goes up and down always," she explained. "And I don't really care, honestly."

The Housewife added that filming the series is "stressful" which causes her to lose weight — and not just because she's constantly filming arguments with her fellow cast members Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti.

Gina Kirschenheiter. Andrew Eccles/Bravo

"It's the rate of the pace at which you're going," she explained. "I'm trying to balance going to these fabulous lunches with taking my kids to all their sports and stuff. This is my real life, and that is a part of my real life."

Kirschenheiter recently made headlines when she weighed herself on-camera to silence rumors that she was using the diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss, telling her followers that she is 5'8 and weighs 155 pounds, which is "very healthy, very average." Her castmate Simpson admitted that she tried the drug for a month, but stopped due to lethargy.

Kirschenheiter also opened up about her relationship with Travis Mullen, whom she's been dating since 2019. (Gina separated from ex-husband Matthew Kirschenheiter in 2018.) Together, she and Mullen parent six children under one roof — which she's likened to a new Brady Bunch — and just took their first family vacation to Nashville. But although they're currently "happy being partners," Kirschenheiter could be open to legalizing the arrangement.

"I would like to get married, yes," she said. "I would like that for us — if nothing else, to celebrate our love and unity and all that great, amazing cheesy stuff. But also for our kids. These kids are from two divorced homes, and I think it would be a nice thing to give them a sense of permanence. And I would love to give that to us as a gift to us as a family."

Watch Kirschenheiter's journey continue on Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which currently airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. And tune in to her new podcast Orange Country, with co-host and Grammy-winning country songwriter Shane McAnally. New episodes drop on Wednesdays.