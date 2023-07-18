Gigi Hadid Speaks Out After Arrest in Cayman Islands: ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’ - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Gigi Hadid Speaks Out After Arrest in Cayman Islands: ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’

A rep for Hadid tells The Messenger she was traveling with marijuana that she had legally purchased in New York City with a medical license

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Gigi Hadid is seen walking in SoHo on February 27, 2023 in New York City. Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gigi Hadid is staying positive after she was arrested in the Cayman Islands for possessing marijuana.

The model and her friend, Leah McCarthy, were taken into custody after a small amount of marijuana was found in their luggage at Owens International Airport earlier this month. They were later released and fined $1,000 each.

"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a Medical license," a rep for Hadid tells The Messenger. "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island." (According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, there is no conviction based on the two initial offenses.)

After news of their arrests made headlines Tuesday, Hadid and McCarthy both shared messages on Instagram.

Gigi Hadid and Leah McCarthy in an Instagram snap.
Gigi Hadid and Leah McCarthy in an Instagram snap.Leah McCarthy/Instagram

As seen in Hadid's video, she and McCarthy lounge on the beach as Hadid smiles for the camera. The Next in Fashion host also shared other moments from their vacation with bikini snaps and selfies.

"All's well that ends well," Hadid captioned her post.

McCarthy also appeared to reference her and Hadid's tropical trouble alongside a photo of the two posing on the beach. She initially captioned the post, "Freedom Dump," before changing it to, "Being this cute? Guilty on all charges."

The Royal Cayman Islands Police did not immediately respond to The Messenger's requests for comment.

