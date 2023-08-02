Gigi Hadid is sharing an update on her sister Bella Hadid's health as she lives with Lyme Disease.

On Tuesday, Gigi reposted an image of her and her fellow model sister Bella, 28, that she originally shared on July 26.

"Just wanna touch on this post from last week," Gigi wrote on top of the photo in her Instagram Story. "Bella just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease.. (Didn't want some to take my post as a promise she'll be back for shows this next season...)"

Continued Gigi: "I'm so proud of her and exited for her comeback whenever she feels ready."

Gigi Hadid shares update on sister Bella Hadid's health Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The update comes after Bella shared that she is officially 10 months sober.

"I'm so proud of anyone pushing through dry July," she wrote to her followers on July 27 when promoting her non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics. "With Kin and lots of self love, I am almost 10 months no alcohol!"

Bella continued, "I'm so proud of anyone discovering their sobriety or anyone who has had the courage to open their mind to Dry July!"

Entertainment Tonight previously reported that Bella was not in rehab as some speculated, but does receive daily treatment for Lyme disease. Several members of the Hadid family were diagnosed with the illness back in 2012, with symptoms including fatigue, flu-like symptoms, rashes, and joint pain.