Gigi Hadid is sharing an update on her sister Bella Hadid's health as she lives with Lyme Disease.
On Tuesday, Gigi reposted an image of her and her fellow model sister Bella, 28, that she originally shared on July 26.
"Just wanna touch on this post from last week," Gigi wrote on top of the photo in her Instagram Story. "Bella just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease.. (Didn't want some to take my post as a promise she'll be back for shows this next season...)"
Continued Gigi: "I'm so proud of her and exited for her comeback whenever she feels ready."
- Bella Hadid Sued for Copyright Infringement Over 2020 Instagram Photo
- Bella Hadid Details ‘100+ Days’ of Lyme Disease Treatment and ‘Almost 15 Years of Invisible Suffering’
- Bella Hadid Split from Marc Kalman ‘To Take Time to Focus on Herself,’ Says Source (Exclusive)
- Bella Hadid Reveals She’s Nearly 10 Months Sober
- Gigi Hadid Speaks Out After Arrest in Cayman Islands: ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’
The update comes after Bella shared that she is officially 10 months sober.
"I'm so proud of anyone pushing through dry July," she wrote to her followers on July 27 when promoting her non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics. "With Kin and lots of self love, I am almost 10 months no alcohol!"
Bella continued, "I'm so proud of anyone discovering their sobriety or anyone who has had the courage to open their mind to Dry July!"
Entertainment Tonight previously reported that Bella was not in rehab as some speculated, but does receive daily treatment for Lyme disease. Several members of the Hadid family were diagnosed with the illness back in 2012, with symptoms including fatigue, flu-like symptoms, rashes, and joint pain.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment