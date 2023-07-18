Gigi Hadid Released Following Arrest for Marijuana in Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid has been released after being detained for marijuana at Owens International Airport in the Cayman Islands.
The supermodel was arrested and charged with possession after "ganja" was found in her luggage at the airport on July 10, according to local outlet Cayman Marl Road. Her friend Leah McCarthy was also charged.
On the day of her arrest, Hadid landed at the airport via a private plane. The marijuana was discovered as she was being processed through customs. She and McCarthy were arrested on suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja.
They were booked at Prisoner Detention Center and released on bail. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions handled her case.
Two days later, she had a court appearance in Summary Court and was fined $1,000, along with McCarthy. According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, there is no conviction based on the two initial offenses.
"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a Medical license," a rep for Hadid tells The Messenger. "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island." (According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, there is no conviction based on the two initial offenses.)
The news was first reported by E! News.
With additional reporting by Ben Feuerherd.
