Gigi Hadid Released Following Arrest for Marijuana in Cayman Islands - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Gigi Hadid Released Following Arrest for Marijuana in Cayman Islands

The supermodel was arrested after marijuana, which she bought legally in New York, was found in her luggage

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Gigi Hadid attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid has been released after being detained for marijuana at Owens International Airport in the Cayman Islands.

The supermodel was arrested and charged with possession after "ganja" was found in her luggage at the airport on July 10, according to local outlet Cayman Marl Road. Her friend Leah McCarthy was also charged.

On the day of her arrest, Hadid landed at the airport via a private plane. The marijuana was discovered as she was being processed through customs. She and McCarthy were arrested on suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja.

They were booked at Prisoner Detention Center and released on bail. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions handled her case.

Read More

Two days later, she had a court appearance in Summary Court and was fined $1,000, along with McCarthy. According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, there is no conviction based on the two initial offenses.

"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a Medical license," a rep for Hadid tells The Messenger. "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island." (According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, there is no conviction based on the two initial offenses.)

The news was first reported by E! News

With additional reporting by Ben Feuerherd.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.