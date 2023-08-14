Gia Allemand is being remembered for her kindness, light and beauty a decade after she died.

The former Bachelor star was removed from life support on Aug. 14, 2013, two days after an apparent suicide attempt. She was 29.

"Gia was a very gentle and loving person," her former publicist Penelope Jean Hayes exclusively tells The Messenger in a statement. "She had deep empathy for the struggles of others and was passionate about animal welfare and anti-cruelty efforts. She was loyal and strong-willed, yet sensitive and vulnerable in many ways."

Looking back at one memory she shared with Allemand, Hayes continued, "I remember filming her for a promo video; it was daytime and we were in an empty nightclub in Atlantic City, before an appearance that evening. She was self-conscious and cringed to be conspicuous or the center of attention. I remember it like it was yesterday: she was so beautiful, she lit up every room she walked into, and yet, she was unsure of herself and her true power."

Gia Allemand on The Ellen DeGeneres Show The Ellen Show

Hayes, who is now a personal betterment coach and meditation guide, went on to salute Allemand for being "very tuned to emotion and the suffering of others and in retrospect I wish I would have remembered (from my own experience) how vulnerable that personality is, especially at 29 and trying to navigate love and loss and fame and the masks we wear to manage it all."

"In addition to her ultra-empathic personality type, Gia suffered from PMDD [premenstrual dysphoric disorder], which I didn't know until after her death — I believe that combination was a recipe for this kind of tragedy that can occur with one clouded decision made while having a really challenging day," said Hayes. "And just like that, her loved ones lost a precious and bright light in this world. I'm still torn to think of the what-ifs and what could have altered this. Her death changed my life and the course of what I do. Gia positively impacted a great number of people, in her life and death. I know that she was loved, truly and deeply, and still is."

Her family said in a statement at the time of her death that she took her final breath "peacefully with her mother, boyfriend and other lifelong friends by her side."

They continued, "Loved ones and fans will remember Gia Allemand as a caring woman who loved her family and was well-known for her compassion towards animals and mission to rescue homeless pets."

Allemand had been dating Ryan Anderson, who played for the New Orleans Pelicans at the time, and is the one who found her unconscious in her home.

"Gia was the most beautiful person I knew inside and out and she always smiled and made everyone else around her smile," he said after her death. "She had such an amazing impact on my life and anyone that knew her was blessed. All I have left is to cherish those memories we made together and help perpetuate the many values, faith and love that we shared."

Anderson has since married and welcomed a son. He last signed to the Houston Rockets in 2019.

The late star's mother, Donna, appeared on Dr. Phil in September 2013 and shared that she was the last person to speak to her daughter.

Former Bachelor contestant Gia Allemand attends 46NYC's Alex's Lemonade Stand to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer at Merchants' Gate, Central Park, on Aug. 29, 2010. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

"After the fact, I realized she was saying goodbye to me. And that's the hardest phone call I ever had in my life," she said. "Because I was trying to tell her 'I love you too, honey. You've been my sunshine. You're my whole princess. We can do it together. We can make it.' I really didn't think that she would've did it while I was talking to her. And I didn't know."

Donna shared on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's website that Allemand had been living with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), which she described as "a severe form of PMS that often progresses to suicidal ideation."

After launching the Gia Allemand Foundation, her family announced in June 2018 that it is now the International Association for Premenstrual Disorders (IAPMD), aimed to spread awareness and provide resources for those living with PMDD.

Allemand starred in Season 14 of The Bachelor in 2010 alongside Jake Pavelka. She then appeared in the first two seasons of Bachelor Pad.