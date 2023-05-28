‘Ghosts’ Season 3: New Ghosts, Release Date and Everything to Know

TV's friendliest haunting will continue when CBS's Ghosts returns for its third season, though one of the ghosts won't be back to join in on the fun. The second season ended with Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) seeing a shaft of light burst through the roof of their haunted house, indicating that one of the ghosts had been "sucked off" to the afterlife. We'll have to wait until the third season premieres to find out which ghost it is, but in the meantime, here's everything else there is to know about the highly anticipated return to Woodstone Mansion.

'Ghosts' Season 3 release date

TLDR: Ghosts probably will be back for Season 3 by October 2023, but the writers' strike could delay that.

THE DETAILS: CBS has yet to announce a premiere date for Ghosts Season 3. The first two seasons of Ghosts premiered in late September and early October, so that would likely be the case with Season 3. However, the ongoing writers' guild strike will likely delay that. As of press time, CBS has the comedy airing Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. this fall.

Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

'Ghosts' Season 3 cast

TLDR: We expect the entire main cast to return for Season 3 — except, perhaps, for one ghost whose identity will be revealed next season.

THE DETAILS: In the Season 2 finale, Jay and Sam witnessed the heavens open and one of the ghosts ascend to the next plane of existence, which means their haunted house could be missing a spirit next season. Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman aren't revealing who got "sucked off," even to the cast. Although someone's fate is still up in the air, we expect to see most of the souls who have been wandering the halls of Woodstone to return.

Full cast list

Rose McIver as Samantha: A freelance writer who suddenly inherited a house from a distant cousin. She died very briefly in the pilot, and is now able to see and speak to ghosts.

A freelance writer who suddenly inherited a house from a distant cousin. She died very briefly in the pilot, and is now able to see and speak to ghosts. Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay: Sam's husband, a chef who cannot see or speak to ghosts. He and Sam turned the mansion into a bed-and-breakfast.

Sam's husband, a chef who cannot see or speak to ghosts. He and Sam turned the mansion into a bed-and-breakfast. Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac: A captain from the Revolutionary War who died of dysentery and was then forgotten. He's now dating the ghost of Nigel, a man he accidentally killed, and when people walk through him, they smell something horrible.

A captain from the Revolutionary War who died of dysentery and was then forgotten. He's now dating the ghost of Nigel, a man he accidentally killed, and when people walk through him, they smell something horrible. Danielle Pinnock as Alberta: A lounge singer from the Prohibition era who was murdered. Her murder was solved in Season 2. Her humming is so powerful it can be heard by living people.

A lounge singer from the Prohibition era who was murdered. Her murder was solved in Season 2. Her humming is so powerful it can be heard by living people. Richie Moriarty as Pete: A travel agent from the 1980s who died when he got hit with an arrow while leading a group of Pinecone Troopers on the Woodstone estate.

A travel agent from the 1980s who died when he got hit with an arrow while leading a group of Pinecone Troopers on the Woodstone estate. Asher Grodman as Trevor: A stockbroker bro who died in 2000 while wearing no pants. He can interact with physical objects sometimes.

A stockbroker bro who died in 2000 while wearing no pants. He can interact with physical objects sometimes. Sheila Carrasco as Flower: A hippie who died in the woods when she tried to hug a bear. If anyone walks through her, she makes them temporarily high.

A hippie who died in the woods when she tried to hug a bear. If anyone walks through her, she makes them temporarily high. Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty Woodstone: The original lady of Woodstone Mansion, and a distant relative to Sam. She's uptight but slowly learning to let go, and her death remains a mystery.

The original lady of Woodstone Mansion, and a distant relative to Sam. She's uptight but slowly learning to let go, and her death remains a mystery. Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn: The oldest of all the ghosts, Thorfinn is a viking who can affect electricity.

The oldest of all the ghosts, Thorfinn is a viking who can affect electricity. Roman Zarazoga as Sasappis: Sass is a Lenape Native American who died on the land before the mansion was built, and loves the smell of pizza. He briefly fell in love with a visiting car ghost.

'Ghosts' Season 3 plot

TLDR: Ghosts Season 3 will pick up after the Season 2 cliffhanger ending and will grapple with the consequences after one of the ghosts ascended to the next plane, or in the show's lingo, got "sucked off."

THE DETAILS: Executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman told The Messenger that the loss of one of the ghosts will "be significant, and it's gonna have wide-ranging ramifications." That means it's not a pigeon, as one of the actors hoped, and it's probably not just some random ghost we've never seen before. Port said that Season 3 will involve an "exploration of grief" as the ghosts confront the reality that they could get sucked off at any time.

There are many other ghost-related questions to potentially answer in Season 3, as Port and Wiseman reminded us. We haven't learned how Hetty or Sasappis died, and we also don't know what their ghostly powers are. Port told the Messenger that as Jay works on opening a restaurant at the bed-and-breakfast, there will be construction done on the barn, revealing new barn-dwelling ghosts.

And speaking of Jay, he remains the sole main character who can't interact with the ghosts… for now. Ambudkar has been pitching ways for Jay to talk to the ghosts, and Port and Wiseman have some ideas in their heads.

"I don't want to get into exactly how we would do that, but anything's possible," Wiseman told The Messenger. "Something like that would be, like series-changing dynamics. We would be cautious with something like that, but we've thought of ways to temporarily get by that."

'Ghosts' Season 2 recap

THE DETAILS: As Sam and Jay got their bed-and-breakfast up and running, the ghosts got used to sharing their home with guests. Sam also worked to fulfill some of the promises she made to them and started a podcast about solving Alberta's murder, which has now been solved thanks to Hetty admitting she knew who did it all along. Thorfinn discovered that he had a son who was haunting the neighbors, and Isaac and Nigel took their relationship to the next level, eventually getting engaged. Hetty and Trevor also began hooking up, while Pete got to secretly walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding.

After a brief scare in which a woman claimed to be the true heir to Woodstone, Sam and Jay realized how important the house and its ghosts are to them… just in time for the pair to watch one of them get "sucked off."

'Ghosts' Season 3 trailer

THE DETAILS: No trailer yet, but we'll share it here when it's ready.

'Ghosts' Season 3 episodes

TLDR: Season 3 likely will have 22 episodes unless the writers' strike cuts the season short.

THE DETAILS: Ghosts Season 1 had 18 episodes, and Season 2 had 22 episodes. Season 3 will likely have 22 episodes, unless the writers' strike impacts production, causing a delayed premiere date and a reduced episode order.

Where to watch 'Ghosts'

THE DETAILS: Ghosts Season 3 will air on CBS and stream the day after on Paramount+. Previous seasons of Ghosts are available to stream on Paramount+.