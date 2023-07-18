‘Ghosts’ Actress Sheila Carrasco Reveals She’s 5 Months Pregnant with ‘Miracle Baby’ - The Messenger
‘Ghosts’ Actress Sheila Carrasco Reveals She’s 5 Months Pregnant with ‘Miracle Baby’

'A true miracle baby– that for a long time we worried would never come,' wrote Carrasco as she announced her pregnancy

Charmaine Patterson
Sheila Carrasco announces she’s pregnant on InstagramRomán Zaragoza

Sheila Carrasco, 33, is going to be a mom.

The Ghosts star shared the news on Instagram Monday, showing off her baby bump in a series of bikini photos with her partner Josh.

"5 months in on the best thing we’ve ever done 💫," she wrote alongside the post, which featured images of the future parents sharing a kiss and holding the actress' baby bump. "A true miracle baby– that for a long time we worried would never come."

Continued Carrasco: "Words can’t express our excitement, gratitude, and pure JOY!! I love this baby so much already my heart could explode."

She saluted Josh before she shared a hopeful message for women experiencing infertility.

"If you’re struggling with fertility, I hope this post can give you HOPE. And feel free to reach out to me cuz I get it… and so do 1 in 5 women. You are not alone ✨"

She ended by telling fans there would be plenty more bump pics to come.

"Sorry not sorry in advance for tons of belly posts- I’ve waited too long for this to be modest! #20weekspregnant"

The actress was met with celebratory messages in the comment section from her Ghosts co-stars.

"I cannot wait to be the rich auntie!!!!!" wrote Danielle Pinnock.

Rebecca Wisocky added, "BELLLLYYYYY!!!! Love you both so much. 💓💓💓"

The official Instagram account for the CBS series simply commented "Congrats! ❤️🌸"

Román Zaragoza commented, "Love you both 😍♥️♥️"

