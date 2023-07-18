Sheila Carrasco, 33, is going to be a mom.
The Ghosts star shared the news on Instagram Monday, showing off her baby bump in a series of bikini photos with her partner Josh.
"5 months in on the best thing we’ve ever done 💫," she wrote alongside the post, which featured images of the future parents sharing a kiss and holding the actress' baby bump. "A true miracle baby– that for a long time we worried would never come."
Continued Carrasco: "Words can’t express our excitement, gratitude, and pure JOY!! I love this baby so much already my heart could explode."
- Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Baby Bump While Lounging Poolside
- ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Kelli Giddish Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3
- Pregnant Naomi Osaka Reveals She’s Having a Baby Girl: ‘Little Princess’
- Sofia Mattsson Reveals She and Husband Thomas Payton Welcomed Baby Girl Last Month
- Uzo Aduba Reveals She’s Pregnant, Expecting Her First Baby With Robert Sweeting
She saluted Josh before she shared a hopeful message for women experiencing infertility.
"If you’re struggling with fertility, I hope this post can give you HOPE. And feel free to reach out to me cuz I get it… and so do 1 in 5 women. You are not alone ✨"
She ended by telling fans there would be plenty more bump pics to come.
"Sorry not sorry in advance for tons of belly posts- I’ve waited too long for this to be modest! #20weekspregnant"
The actress was met with celebratory messages in the comment section from her Ghosts co-stars.
"I cannot wait to be the rich auntie!!!!!" wrote Danielle Pinnock.
Rebecca Wisocky added, "BELLLLYYYYY!!!! Love you both so much. 💓💓💓"
The official Instagram account for the CBS series simply commented "Congrats! ❤️🌸"
Román Zaragoza commented, "Love you both 😍♥️♥️"
