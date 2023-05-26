Geraldo Rivera Celebrates NY Fleet Week by Offering to Pay for Marines’ Dinner

Geraldo Rivera wasn't the only person looking to support our troops this Memorial Day weekend.
The Fox News host shared a story on Friday about how he tried to pay for some active service members' food during Fleet Week New York — but ultimately didn't get the chance. All for a good reason, though.
"Ran into group of US Marines having dinner at famed Smith & Wollensky steak house," Rivera wrote on Twitter. "I told waiter I'd like to pick up their check. Waiter told me there were two other offers ahead of me."
The Celebrity Apprentice alum ended his anecdote, "Bless our service folk and remember our fallen warriors."
According to NBC New York, approximately 2,400 people in uniform from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard will participate in this year's event, which will run through May 30.
