The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Geraldo Rivera Celebrates NY Fleet Week by Offering to Pay for Marines’ Dinner

    'Bless our service folk and remember our fallen warriors,' the Fox News host shared ahead of Memorial Day weekend

    Published |Updated
    Charlotte Phillipp
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    Geraldo Rivera wasn't the only person looking to support our troops this Memorial Day weekend.

    The Fox News host shared a story on Friday about how he tried to pay for some active service members' food during Fleet Week New York — but ultimately didn't get the chance. All for a good reason, though.

    "Ran into group of US Marines having dinner at famed Smith & Wollensky steak house," Rivera wrote on Twitter. "I told waiter I'd like to pick up their check. Waiter told me there were two other offers ahead of me."

    Read More

    The Celebrity Apprentice alum ended his anecdote, "Bless our service folk and remember our fallen warriors."

    According to NBC New York, approximately 2,400 people in uniform from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard will participate in this year's event, which will run through May 30.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.