‘The Challenge’ Alum Georgia Harrison Wins Massive Damages From Ex Stephen Bear in ‘Revenge Porn’ Lawsuit

The reality star was convicted of voyeurism after sharing a sex video without Harrison's permission

Amanda Bell
Georgia Harrison in London.Leon Neal/Getty Images

While The Challenge alum Stephen Bear serves out his 21-month prison sentence for his "revenge porn" attack on ex-girlfriend and fellow show star Georgia Harrison, she has gotten her second day in court. 

This time, Harrison has been awarded a record-setting £207,900, which equates to roughly $269,000, in civil damages, which Bear is ordered to pay her after being found guilty for the image abuse for releasing a sex tape of Harrison after they broke up.

The two reportedly had consensual sex at his home in Essex, England, but she was not aware that she was being filmed, and he shared the footage on his OnlyFans account without her consent. 

Bear was found guilty of the crimes of voyeurism and disclosing private photographs in December 2022 and was sentenced to the nearly-two-year term behind bars.

In addition to serving time in jail, Bear will also have to register as a sex offender and avoid contact with Harrison for five years. 

Harrison, who also starred in TV's The Only Way Is Essex and Love Island U.K. 3, was a finalist in The Challenge's 33rd season, War of the Worlds, and returned for War of the Worlds 2. Bear previously appeared on Shipwrecked: The Island, Ex on the Beach U.K. 3, Ex on the Beach U.K. 5 and Celebrity Big Brother U.K. 18 and competed on three seasons of The Challenge: War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2 (alongside Harrison) and Total Madness.

Harrison said in a statement that she will be donating a portion of the damages to "multiple charities that have helped support me and other victims of image-based sexual abuse."

