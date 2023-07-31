Forget Westeros and its endless winds of winter. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin took a break from writing the long-awaited sixth and seventh books, opting for a trip to the always sunny Barbieland this weekend, and he dressed appropriately for the occasion in a pink feather boa and a pink bow on his trademark hat.

He posted a picture of his Barbie outfit on Twitter, along with a cute caption and hashtag. "I went to see Barbie with my lovely wife," he wrote. "She said pink is my color. #imkenough"

Yes you are, George R.R. Martin. Yes you are.

Of course, responses to the tweet were mixed, because Martin is incapable of saying anything publicly without fans wondering where the next book is. "Can you finish the book please," wrote one fan, without even so much as a question mark. Another was more polite, writing, "I hope you enjoy your time sir, we hope that you will finish the book that we have been waiting for since 2011, thank you." "Bring this kenergy into releasing more of your stories!!! If I have a new book to read I can be happy again," wrote another, with multiple emojis — some crying laughing, and one just crying.

The fifth book in Martin's epic A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy series, A Dance With Dragons, came out in 2011, which is the same year that HBO premiered its show based on the books. The TV series reached where the books ended, and showrunners D. B. Weiss and David Benioff continued the story beyond that point, but many fans found themselves disappointed with plot and character choices, and are now still waiting to find out what actually happens next in Martin's books. But no release dates have been announced for The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, and Martin has multiple TV projects to fill his time.

If Jon Snow comes back to life with a new obsession with horses and lords over House Mojo Dojo Casa, we'll all know who to blame.