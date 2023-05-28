The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    George Maharis, Star of ‘Route 66,’ ‘Fantasy Island,’ Dead at 94

    The Emmy-nominated actor appeared in a number of popular TV shows and movies during the 1960s and '70s

    Published |Updated
    Wendy Geller
    George Maharis, best known for his Emmy-nominated role of Buz Murdock on the 1960s TV drama Route 66, has died. He was 94.

    The actor died Wednesday at his Beverly Hills home, his longtime friend and caregiver Marc Bahan told The Hollywood Reporter.

    Bahan posted to Facebook on Saturday, calling Maharis "above all a great guy who would do anything for anyone."

    "My dear friend, you’ll be terribly missed," he added.

    Marharis' role of Murdock on the acclaimed CBS series had him starring alongside fellow actor Martin Milner, touring the U.S. in a Corvette.

    Midway through the third season in 1962, he contracted hepatitis, and was forced to leave the show. Upon return to production, he suffered a relapse, and was medically advised to take time off, which he did for two years.

    Maharis additionally made his mark in movies once returning to acting, most notably a starring turn in 1965's The Satan Bug. He also appeared in Quick Before It Melts (1964), Sylvia (1965), A Covenant With Death (1967) and The Happening (1967).

    He appeared in a number of television series through the '70s, as well, including Night GalleryThe Mostly Deadly GameMedical CenterMission: ImpossibleBarnaby JonesShaftMarcus Welby, M.D.The Snoop SistersRich Man, Poor ManThe Bionic WomanKojakFantasy Island, and more.

