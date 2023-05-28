George Maharis, Star of ‘Route 66,’ ‘Fantasy Island,’ Dead at 94

George Maharis, best known for his Emmy-nominated role of Buz Murdock on the 1960s TV drama Route 66, has died. He was 94.
The actor died Wednesday at his Beverly Hills home, his longtime friend and caregiver Marc Bahan told The Hollywood Reporter.
Bahan posted to Facebook on Saturday, calling Maharis "above all a great guy who would do anything for anyone."
"My dear friend, you’ll be terribly missed," he added.
Marharis' role of Murdock on the acclaimed CBS series had him starring alongside fellow actor Martin Milner, touring the U.S. in a Corvette.
Midway through the third season in 1962, he contracted hepatitis, and was forced to leave the show. Upon return to production, he suffered a relapse, and was medically advised to take time off, which he did for two years.
Maharis additionally made his mark in movies once returning to acting, most notably a starring turn in 1965's The Satan Bug. He also appeared in Quick Before It Melts (1964), Sylvia (1965), A Covenant With Death (1967) and The Happening (1967).
He appeared in a number of television series through the '70s, as well, including Night Gallery, The Mostly Deadly Game, Medical Center, Mission: Impossible, Barnaby Jones, Shaft, Marcus Welby, M.D., The Snoop Sisters, Rich Man, Poor Man, The Bionic Woman, Kojak, Fantasy Island, and more.
