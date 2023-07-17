‘George Lopez’ Star Constance Marie Reveals Harsh Realities Some Actors Face Amid Strike (Exclusive) 

Being an actor in today's Hollywood may not be as glamorous as it seems.

Just ask Constance Marie, who is one of the many SAG-AFTRA members currently on strike demanding fair residual payments, protections against AI and increased performer base compensation.

Before some speculate that this is just wealthy A-list actors asking for a new contract, Marie shared her take on why this strike should matter to everyone.

"Actors are the canary in the coal mine especially when it comes to AI," she exclusively told The Messenger at HollyRod's 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive in Los Angeles on Saturday. "One of the things is we as actors and performers, we don't let the hard work show. If you see us struggle and if you see our work, then we're doing a bad job. We make everything look sparkly and shiny and easy and wonderful and it's very aspirational. But behind the scenes, we struggle."

According to Marie, who has appeared in George Lopez, Switched at Birth, Undone, With Love and much more during her 35-year career, one of the things people don't realize is that the landscape has changed so much for those working in Hollywood.

"You used to be able to make a living and now you cannot because most of our job is getting rejected and not working," she explained. "The money that you do make, you have to be able to sustain to the next job and the next job and it's unsustainable, especially for our background actors."

When it comes to residuals, Marie said the money actors could receive from their likeness, voice and hard work from a big gig no longer trickles down.

"That not only hurts the actor or the performer but it also hurts the economy because we can't afford gas," she shared. "We can't afford rent. We can't afford to go to the bakery. We can't afford daycare. If the money's always trickling up, it's hurting the economy."

Another change Marie has seen in the industry is that things don't always stay in Hollywood. That's because many projects are shot around the world in places like Georgia, Vancouver and New York.

"That's a really difficult thing for us to begin with," she said. "We have to have two places to live, especially if you have kids. It's very, very hard. The statistics are that 87 percent of all registered actors or union members cannot make enough money to make their insurance. It's a $27,000 threshold annually. Just because we look glamorous and shiny and make it look easy, it does not mean that it actually is."

As the SAG-AFTRA strike kicks off its first full week on Monday, Marie wants to be part of the change. She also hopes her daughter views her as a parent who stood up for what's right.

"I think that she knows that if you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem," Marie said. "There used to be a respect and integrity to this job and now everybody's struggling so hard. And if the money is always trickling up, like say your millionaires and your CEOs, they're not spending that money locally. They're off jet-setting doing whatever. That's not helping the economy. Hopefully change is coming."