General Hospital actor Tyler Christopher was arrested for public intoxication on Friday, The Messenger has confirmed.

The soap star was drunk at the Hollywood Burbank Airport in California when police arrested him around 8:40 p.m. local time, according to an arrest report. Christopher was booked at the Burbank Police Department just before 9:30 p.m. His bail was set at $250.

Burbank PD did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for additional details regarding Christopher's arrest.

The former Days of Our Lives actor was reportedly found sleeping near the American Airlines terminal, according to TMZ, who first broke the news. After police woke Christopher up, the Lying Game alum allegedly showed clear signs of intoxication which resulted in his arrest, per the outlet.

Christopher's arrest for public intoxication isn't his first run-in with the law. On November 8, 2019, police reportedly found the Ice Storm star bleeding from the bridge of his nose while "unsteady on his feet" outside of a Walgreens in Martinsville, Indiana, according to IndyStar. After taking him to the ER, where it was determined his blood alcohol content (BAC) was more than three times the legal limit, an officer told the actor he was going to file a warrant for his arrest.

Three days later, on his birthday, Christopher was taken into custody after he was allegedly found intoxicated in the back of an Uber. Police also noted in the affidavit that the actor was found with two fifths of bourbon — one of which was "half empty" — near him in the car.

Additionally, the affidavit stated that authorities received "nine separate reports" of Christopher being intoxicated, some of them in public, from September to November that year.

The Thor: God of Thunder actor pleaded guilty to two counts of public intoxication, avoiding jail time, per CBS affiliate 10 WBNS.