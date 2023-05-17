‘General Hospital’ Star Haley Pullos Arrested for Suspected DUI After Wrong Way Car Crash

Actress Haley Pullos was arrested under suspicion of a DUI and for driving the wrong way on the highway after getting into a head-on car crash in Pasadena, The Messenger can confirm.

The General Hospital star entered the 34 eastbound freeway in the opposite direction early morning on April 29 where she caused a two-vehicle accident with injuries, per a police report.

She was extracted from her 2019 Ford using jaws of life thanks to the Pasadena Fire Department.

Prior the accident, the California Highway Patrol determined she was also involved in a hit and run.

The PFD later shared images from a "head-on collision" on Facebook that involved two vehicles.

In a statement shared with The Messenger, the PFD said the crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. local time. One individual was "trapped" in their car when authorities arrived and had to be pulled out. Both people involved were taken to the hospital with "minor to moderate injuries."

"Cause is unknown but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and driving and never be distracted by passengers, phones, etc," the department wrote on its social media post.

Pullos, who plays Molly Lansing-Davis on the long-running soap opera, will temporarily be replaced by Holiday Mia Kriegel, according to Soap Opera Digest.

Pullos briefly opened up about the crash in a statement to the outlet; however, she did not give details.

"Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!" she told Soap Opera Digest.

Representatives for Pullos did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.