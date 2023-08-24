‘Gen V’: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know 

In our world, "back to school" evokes images of crisp new notebooks, gold star stickers, a fresh pair of uniform-appropriate shoes and maybe some unused No. 2 pencils.

In the world of The Boys, "back to school" apparently means mastering blood-wielding, trying not to get killed by your own professors and, of course, weird superhero sex stuff. At least, that's what we're getting from Gen V, Prime Video’s college-set spinoff of the flagship black comedy based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Gen V broadens the Boysverse and plops viewers in a macabre mystery set on a shiny university campus for hormonal teens with superpowers.

‘Gen V’ release date

TLDR: The show will be released on Sept. 29, 2023.

THE DETAILS: Gen V will premiere on Prime Video with three episodes on the last Friday of September, followed by weekly episodes until the season finale on Friday, November 3.

‘Gen V’ cast

TLDR: Jaz Sinclair and Chance Perdomo reunite after Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Gen V. There are a ton of fresh faces in the cast, as well as some familiar characters from The Boys and The Boys: Diabolical.

THE DETAILS: Sinclair was announced as the lead of Gen V way back in March 2021. The casting was made shortly after fellow Gen V protagonist-player Lizze Broadway joined the show’s ensemble cast.

Main cast list

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, an 18-year-old superhero with the ability to control and weaponize her own blood. Her ultimate goal is to become the first Black woman to join The Seven and leave her tragic past behind.

as Marie Moreau, an 18-year-old superhero with the ability to control and weaponize her own blood. Her ultimate goal is to become the first Black woman to join The Seven and leave her tragic past behind. Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson, a junior at Godolkin University with magnetic powers. He’s Golden Boy’s best friend and the son of a famous superhero known as Polarity.

as Andre Anderson, a junior at Godolkin University with magnetic powers. He’s Golden Boy’s best friend and the son of a famous superhero known as Polarity. Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, aka Little Cricket. Emma’s superpower is the ability to get super small. Together with her roomie Marie, they navigate the mysterious dangers at Godolkin University.

as Emma Meyer, aka Little Cricket. Emma’s superpower is the ability to get super small. Together with her roomie Marie, they navigate the mysterious dangers at Godolkin University. Shelley Conn as Indira Shetty, the dean of Godolkin University. She doesn’t have powers, but she does have a unique background in superhero psychology.

as Indira Shetty, the dean of Godolkin University. She doesn’t have powers, but she does have a unique background in superhero psychology. Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, a junior at Godolkin University who is good friends with Jordan and Andre and is able to get anyone to do anything she wants with the touch of her hands. She’s also Luke’s girlfriend.

as Cate Dunlap, a junior at Godolkin University who is good friends with Jordan and Andre and is able to get anyone to do anything she wants with the touch of her hands. She’s also Luke’s girlfriend. London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li, a competitive student who can change between male and female forms, through which different powers manifest – the male form is dense and indestructible, while the female form is agile and can launch energy blasts.

as Jordan Li, a competitive student who can change between male and female forms, through which different powers manifest – the male form is dense and indestructible, while the female form is agile and can launch energy blasts. Asa Germann as Sam, a troubled, extremely powerful supe who is desperately trying to escape his unfortunate circumstances and make sense of the world he perceives.

as Sam, a troubled, extremely powerful supe who is desperately trying to escape his unfortunate circumstances and make sense of the world he perceives. Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan, aka Golden Boy. Luke’s superpower is the ability to light his entire body on fire. He is a senior at Godolkin University and is in the top rank, having the brightest prospects of joining The Seven.

as Luke Riordan, aka Golden Boy. Luke’s superpower is the ability to light his entire body on fire. He is a senior at Godolkin University and is in the top rank, having the brightest prospects of joining The Seven. Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity, Andre’s father and largely celebrated Godolkin University alumnus and trustee.

as Polarity, Andre’s father and largely celebrated Godolkin University alumnus and trustee. Clancy Brown as Professor Rich “Brink” Brinkerhoff, a renowned professor of crime fighting at Godolkin University who taught superheroes such as A-Train, Queen Maeve and The Deep.

as Professor Rich “Brink” Brinkerhoff, a renowned professor of crime fighting at Godolkin University who taught superheroes such as A-Train, Queen Maeve and The Deep. Marco Pigossi as Dr. Edison Cardosa, a gifted doctor with ties to Godolkin University.

Confirmed guest stars reprising their roles from The Boys include Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin/A-Train, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman, P.J. Byrne as Adam Bourke and Jensen Ackles as Ben/Soldier Boy.

‘Gen V’ plot

TLDR: Gen V is about a blood bender’s coming-of-age story at a college where students learn how to be superheroes.

THE DETAILS: Like its predecessor The Boys, Gen V will likely have some screwed-up superheroes and steely social commentary about capitalism, topped with a scoop of spoof of our real-world current events and gallons and gallons of blood. Only this time, Gen V will focus primarily on a group of young adults, versus the aged-up, Vought-controlled Seven. Prime Video describes Gen V as "Part college show, part Hunger Games – with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys." And Gen V’s bleak source material, The Boys Vol. 4, "We Gotta Go Now," (#23–30), is a dead giveaway of what the Hunger Games part of the show entails.

Here's Prime Video's official logline: "Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes – preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations… Literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?"

'Gen V' source material

TLDR: Gen V is based on The Boys’ comic book story arc, "We Gotta Go Now," by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It is largely considered to be one of the most disturbing chapters in The Boys’ compendium, due to its subject matters of youth indoctrination, child abduction and pedophilia.

THE DETAILS: In "We Gotta Go Now," readers are introduced to John Godolkin, for whom the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting is named after. He is best known in the Boysverse as the founder of (and evil mastermind behind) the G-Men, the second-most-profitable superhero group of all time. The G-Men started off as children – six orphans lured into Godolkin’s mansion with promises of candy and toys, only to be abducted, indoctrinated and routinely raped, all while being injected once per week with Compound-V (the fictional jab that gives children in the Boysverse superpowers).

Things get more complicated and savage from there, but the point is: Gen V may be disguised as a "teen show," but it’ll likely be just as TV-MA as The Boys.

Speaking of The Boys, the events of Gen V are set concurrently with the fourth season of The Boys, which is currently on hold due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Will ‘Gen V’ be promoted by its stars during the strike?

TLDR: If the actors’ union strike continues until Gen V’s release date, then unfortunately none of its stars will be able to properly promote the show.

THE DETAILS: The writers' union (WGA) and the actors' union (SAG-AFTRA), which have been picketing for months to get their demands met from Hollywood's major studios, who are allied in an organization called the AMPTP. Gen V producer Amazon Studios is a member. Strike rules forbid writers or actors from promoting projects for struck companies. So if the strike(s) continues to the end of September 2023, which is likely, then talent like Jaz Sinclair and Chance Perdomo will be unable to walk any red carpets, take any interviews, or post anything about Gen V.

‘Gen V’ trailer

THE DETAILS: Not only is there a Gen V trailer, but in true satirical fashion, it cheekily censors all naughty words while leaving none of the franchise’s famed graphic violence to the imagination. Because it's fine to see people get disemboweled, but F-words are not appropriate!

‘Gen V’ filming locations

THE DETAILS: Caught a glimpse of your alma mater in the Gen V trailer? Filming primarily occurred at the University of Toronto Mississauga, which is known for its Brutalist architecture (an aesthetic that fits the very brutal world of the Boysverse quite aptly). Gen V’s second primary filming location was at the Claireville Conservation Area, Brampton, a slightly isolated, forested area in Canada that that may clue viewers in on something sinister going on far from school grounds.

Where to watch ‘Gen V’

THE DETAILS: Like the other shows in the gruesome the Boysverse – which so far also consists of The Boys and the animated anthology Diabolical – Gen V can be exclusively streamed on Prime Video.