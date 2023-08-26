Geezer Releases Trump Mug Shot Parody Song Set to Tommy Tutone’s ’80s Hit, ‘867-5309/Jenny’ - The Messenger
Entertainment
Geezer Releases Trump Mug Shot Parody Song Set to Tommy Tutone’s ’80s Hit, ‘867-5309/Jenny’

Adam Gimbel, the leader of San Diego-based comedy group Geezer, recorded and posted the song '1135809/Donnie Donnie'

Published
Craig Rosen
JWPlayer

Donald Trump's mug shot and booking number has already inspired a parody song.

Adam Gimbel, the leader of San Diego-based comedy group Geezer, recorded and posted the song "1135809/Donnie Donnie," a parody sung to the tune of Tommy Tutone's 1981 hit "867-5309."

Though acclaimed singer-songwriter Jason Isbell expressed a similar idea on X (formerly known as Twitter) Thursday night in a post that went viral, Gimbel said he got the idea independently from Isbell. In fact, Geezer's former bass player, Zach Goode, who is the current singer of Smash Mouth, messaged him with the concept.

"He texted me last night," Gimbel told The Messenger on Friday. "I had taken a nap before rehearsal and when I woke up my entire Facebook page was filled with the mug shot."

Gimbel said he usually just laughs off Goode's parody suggestions, but he had some time Friday morning, so he wrote, recorded and posted the song.

Donald Trump's real mug shot has been released
Donald Trump’s mug shot has been releasedFulton County Sheriff's Office

"Donnie Donnie you're barely 6' 2"...," Gimbel sings in his YouTube video. "I know you said you hired the best people before / But now many are getting arrested and there will be more," as the mug shots of Trump's co-defendants flash on the screen. "Donnie you got your mug shot / Now you can monetize / Please buy a mug of inmate 1135809."

The song is only 46 seconds long in its current form, but Gimbel — who is also a co-host of the We Will Rank You podcast — added he may record a longer version if it happens to go viral.

