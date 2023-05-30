Geena Rocero’s ‘Horse Barbie’: Inside a Trans Beauty Queen’s Fight to Make It In America

Geena Rocero knew she would be a star from the moment she strut across the runway at only fifteen years old and — with the confidence and grace of a veteran — swept the floor with the competition by taking first place in her beauty pageant debut. "With my bare face fully made up and my long wig securely clipped in, I was no longer the anonymous femme child, but a mythical Horse Barbie," she said. "Part equine and all fashion."

She would later dominate multiple circuits, becoming the most famous trans beauty queen in the Philippines. Eventually, she would leave her home in Manila and immigrate to America, where she could begin her transition in earnest. But as she rose to prominence in the New York modeling industry, with the constant fear of being outed hanging over her head, she would have to make a decision: to keep her identity a secret or to share it with the world.

This is Horse Barbie — a reclamation of an insulting nickname, and a sprawling, hopeful journey spanning several continents and decades. Rocero bares it all: from her childhood in the Philippines to her halcyon days in San Francisco with a tight-knit group of trans friends, to falling in love and becoming a nationally recognized LGBTQ activist. Above all, her memoir serves as a reminder that family — both biological and chosen — can be a life-sustaining pillar. It also encourages readers to share their truths in the face of adversity.

Rocero manages to cover a swath of ideas in 320 pages: colorism, Catholicism and sexual repression, trans stealthing, pageantry as a national sport, and self-acceptance, among others. She tackles them each with clarity, especially when drawing distinctions between the way trans people are treated in the Philippines and America.

"If America was going to mock my very being, deny my womanhood... what good was it to officially be Geena on my paperwork?" she asks, noting the ease with which it took to legally change her name and gender markers, while simultaneously facing open hostility. She would come to find that, in some ways, this new world was less tolerant than the one she came from — because while she couldn't make the same legal changes in her home country, she was at least able to publicly exist a trans woman. The threat of violence was just one of her motivations for keeping quiet about her identity in the States.



Rocero doesn't appear to struggle with channelling a clear, distinct voice, despite Horse Barbie being her first book. Her journey is rife with unexpected twists and turns, but she weaves humor and compelling imagery throughout her story, giving the reader a sense of levity as they experience some of her more dire moments — like facing the threat of no longer being a model.



Rocero went through painstaking measures and consistent emotional stress to keep her colleagues from knowing about her life pre-New York. She also saw what happened to her idol, British trans model Caroline Cossey, who became suicidal after she was publicly outed and subsequently lost her career. Looking at this, paired with the legislative gains and losses for trans people by past presidential administrations, Rocero reminds her community of their power in the final chapters.

"Trans people are a global family who can never be erased," she says. "Countries can try to suppress us. They can refuse to recognize us. But we are increasingly recognizing the light in ourselves—and realizing that we are powerful together. We have tasted too much freedom to ever go back to a life in the shadows."

