The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Gary Kent, Actor and Inspiration for Brad Pitt’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Character, Dead at 89

    The late actor's work included everything from B-movies and television to directing and stunt-coordination

    Published |Updated
    Charlotte Phillipp
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Joe O'Connell/Wikimedia

    Actor, filmmaker and stunt performer Gary Kent died Thursday at the age of 89. The Austin Chronicle was first to report the news.

    Much of Kent's work was done behind the camera — he directed a few cult classics such as 1976's The Pyramid and coordinated the stunt work for countless films, including the 2002 Bruce Campbell flick Bubba Ho-Tep. Despite the fact that he worked behind the scenes on so many projects, his life also inspired stories in front of the camera — particularly Quentin Tarantino's most recent film.

    Kent and Tarantino are said to have met at a screening of The Vengeful Seven, per the MPA. Upon a chance encounter down the line, the director invited the former to lunch, where Kent recalled telling Tarantino about meeting Charles Manson at the Spahn movie ranch. The story eventually made its way into Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, with Brad Pitt filling Kent's shoes (although other stunt actors also inspired the character, Tarantino noted).

    Originally from Walla Walla, Washington, Kent wasn't born into the filmmaking business. He played football at University of Washington before dropping out to join the Naval Air Corps. After leaving the military, Kent took up theater as a hobby, and it was only a short while before he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in Hollywood.

    Read More

    Kent had an expansive career that included both film and TV. He credited his work on Daniel Boone as the beginning of his stunt career, but his work spanned decades — from films like Rainy Day Friends to recent indie horrors, like 2019's Virgin Cheerleaders in Chains.

    In 2009, Kent also published his own memoir, Shadows & Light: Journeys with Outlaws in Revolutionary Hollywood. He is survived by six children and four grandchildren.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.