    Garth Brooks to Launch New Radio Network This Summer

    Country superstar Garth Brooks will launch SEVENS Radio Network through TuneIn, a free live-streaming audio platform, this summer

    Published |Updated
    Olivia Jakiel
    Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

    The Takeaway: Garth Brooks is launching SEVENS Radio Network, which will include multiple music stations curated by the country crooner, in summer 2023. 

    Country music legend Garth Brooks is set to launch SEVENS Radio Network through free audio streaming platform TuneIn this summer. 

    "I'm excited about the future of TuneIn and feel lucky to announce a partnership with them," said Brooks, 61, in a statement via Billboard on Tuesday. "The thought of a global network of stations uniting all music fans is something I want to be a part of. The possibilities are bigger than I can dream."

    TuneIn CEO Rich Stern added in a statement of his own: "Garth Brooks is a tireless entrepreneur and one of the most recognizable stars in the world. When he shared his vision for SEVENS Radio, we knew TuneIn should be his home. At TuneIn, we believe in the power of radio and those artists who are passionate about it. Garth and the entire SEVENS team are creating something we believe fans will love and we're so proud to have them on TuneIn."

    Read More

    The news comes less than a year after the two-time Grammy Award winner's SiriusXM Radio channel, The Garth Channel, was shut down in September 2022 after a six-year run. Though the channel no longer exists, the "Friends in Low Places" singer's music is still in rotation on a variety of stations on the radio subscription service.

    While speaking with Country Countdown USA host Lon Helton the following month, Brooks hinted that he was ready to launch "The Garth Channel 2.0," though he stayed mum on details at the time. 

    "What I love is, technology will open the door where the new chapter will be like nothing we've ever done before," he told Helton. "So I look forward to the future."

