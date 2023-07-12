Garth Brooks to Headline First-Ever Country Kickoff to the NCAA Football Season

One-time minor league baseball hopeful Garth Brooks is segueing to football – at least for a performance that will kick off the 2023 NCAA football season.
Brooks will be joined by openers Lainey Wilson and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band for the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff, set for Sept. 2 at Caesars SuperDome in New Orleans. Brooks announced the event on Twitter Wednesday morning.
Wilson also shared the news with a video posted to Instagram expressing her excitement along with the caption, “Well hot dang y’all…I’m joining the one and only, @garthbrooks, in my home state of Louisiana at @caesarssuperdome on Sep. 2 for the Sugar Bowl Country Kick-Off!”
- Garth Brooks to Launch New Radio Network This Summer
- Garth Brooks Launches Global Country Music Station The Big 615 to ‘Spread Love’ and ‘Inclusiveness’ and ‘Protect Country Music’
- Garth Brooks Recalls the Time He Accidentally Showered With Steven Tyler
- Garth Brooks Doubles Down on Carrying Bud Light in His Bar: ‘All Are Welcome’
- Garth Brooks ‘Would Be Fine’ to Change His Last Name for Wife Trisha Yearwood
Tickets for the show go on sale on July 21 at 10 a.m. CT.
While Wilson has ties to Louisiana, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has a link to the superstar headliner. He often covers the band’s “Fishin’ in the Dark."
The Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff is presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism. Proceeds from the event will go to support programs in the community.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder But Now She’s ‘Back’Entertainment
- Sandra Bullock’s Sister Praises the Actor for How She Cared for Boyfriend Bryan Randall During His Battle With ALSEntertainment
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment