Garth Brooks to Headline First-Ever Country Kickoff to the NCAA Football Season
Entertainment.
Garth Brooks to Headline First-Ever Country Kickoff to the NCAA Football Season

Lainey Wilson and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will join him at the SuperDome in New Orleans

Published
Craig Rosen
Garth Brooks at the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards.Theo Wargo/Getty Images

One-time minor league baseball hopeful Garth Brooks is segueing to football – at least for a performance that will kick off the 2023 NCAA football season.

Brooks will be joined by openers Lainey Wilson and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band for the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff, set for Sept. 2 at Caesars SuperDome in New Orleans. Brooks announced the event on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Wilson also shared the news with a video posted to Instagram expressing her excitement along with the caption, “Well hot dang y’all…I’m joining the one and only, @garthbrooks, in my home state of Louisiana at @caesarssuperdome on Sep. 2 for the Sugar Bowl Country Kick-Off!”

Tickets for the show go on sale on July 21 at 10 a.m. CT.

While Wilson has ties to Louisiana, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has a link to the superstar headliner. He often covers the band’s “Fishin’ in the Dark."

The Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff is presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism. Proceeds from the event will go to support programs in the community.

