Garth Brooks Recalls the Time He Accidentally Showered With Steven Tyler

Garth Brooks is getting candid about an unexpected experience he had with Steven Tyler.

The country superstar hilariously recalled the story of how he ended up taking a shower with the Aerosmith frontman while playing a round of Rockstar Roulette on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, telling host Kelly Clarkson that the musicians crossed paths at the Last Play at Shea concert with Billy Joel in 2008.

"They're getting ready to tear down Shea Stadium in New York, and I go out there, and I'm late anyway, and they just have the baseball showers," Brooks explained to the Voice coach. "I'm in there showering, getting ready for the show, and I had soap in my eyes, I look around, and there's Steven Tyler. He's showering, too. 'Hey, how ya doin'?' And so it was just … How many people get to say that?"

Clarkson then quipped, "Well, who knows? He's rock and roll, I don't know. You might not be so special, Garth."

The "Friends in Low Places" crooner's story about his encounter with the "Dream On" singer comes just before both artists embark on exciting endeavors in their decades-long music careers.

Brooks begins his Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Thursday. The country legend previously had a residency at the Wynn's Encore Theater from 2009 to 2014.

"Any given song, all 10 band members will be playing and singing, then none of them will be," the two-time Grammy Award winner told Billboard last November of what fans can expect during the show. "Then maybe percussion and background vocals for 'The River.' Or [I'm] talking about George Strait and 'Amarillo by Morning' and all of a sudden [Jimmy] Mattingly shows up with the fiddle and it's just [me] and him. Any given night can have any given variation of any given song. The 'Plus ONE' is also the fan because it's one on one with them."

For his part, Tyler will hit the road with Aerosmith for their Peace Out tour with The Black Crowes, kicking off their farewell concert series at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sept. 2.

"After 50 years, 10 world tours and playing for over 100 million fans, it's time for one last go," the band said in a press release. "It's not goodbye, it's PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."