Garcelle Beauvais Has ‘Been in Touch’ with Jamie Foxx’s Family: He’s ‘Really Strong’

Garcelle Beauvais is wishing her friend Jamie Foxx well.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively told The Messenger at the 6th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers event that she's "been in touch with the family."
Beauvais, who starred on the 1990s sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show, added that it "broke" her heart to see false reports claiming his family was preparing for "the worst" circulating the internet.
"It really took me to a place that I hope I'm never at any time soon," she said, adding that fans should listen to Jamie's daughter Corinne Foxx, who recently revealed that her father was at home "recuperating."
Beauvais added, "She doesn't want false information out there, right? And neither do I. [Jamie is] really strong, and he's amazing."
Holly Robinson Peete also told The Messenger that the Oscar-winning actor has been in her thoughts, despite not knowing too many details about his current health status.
"I've tried to call everybody I know to try to figure out what's going on," the 21 Jump Street alum said at the event, presented by Cadillac. "They clearly have a game plan as far as how they want to keep this private."
She added, "They are going to do what they think is best for him, and we just have to be patient and pray for him."
Last month, Corinne announced on Instagram that her father had been hospitalized, explaining in a since-deleted post that Jamie "experienced a medical complication" and was "on his way to recovery."
Corinne provided an update on her father’s health via her Instagram Story on Friday, writing, "Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."
"In fact," she continued, "he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"
