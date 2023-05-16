Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff Are ‘Excited’ Denise Richards Is Returning to ‘RHOBH’

Denise Richards is being welcomed back to 90210 with open arms.

Richards will return in a friend role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when the show returns for Season 13 — and some of her co-stars are already raving about what she's bringing to the table.

"I actually really like Denise," RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff exclusively told The Messenger at the 6th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers event. "I think she's a great girl. She's really honest. She's very sweet, and she brings a level of directness and kindness, and I value that."

Minkoff, who has appeared on the Bravo reality show since 2021, also revealed that she views Richards as being "misunderstood," which has allowed the two women to relate — "because that's how I am," Minkoff said.

Richards has also found an ally in Garcelle Beauvais, who has been a main cast member since 2020.

"I was so happy," Beauvais told The Messenger about Richards' return. "So happy to see her."

Richards, who appeared as a regular cast member on RHOBH in seasons 9 and 10, left the show in 2020.

As it turns out, her return for Season 13 came about quite organically when she decided to support Beauvais at a screening of her new Lifetime movie Black Girl Missing in April.

"This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment," Richards told Variety. "I was at the screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn't tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn't know. I just showed up as a real friend in real life."

Evidently, the appearance went over well with producers.

"The next day, I was asked to go to some events," Richards said, "so it's been actually fun."

Richards also opened up about what ultimately led to her departure from the franchise at the end of Season 10.

"When I left after my second season, I just felt as though some of the women were very toxic and they played so dirty," she explained. "I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it's fun to see women having fun, especially this age group."

Richards butted heads with Lisa Rinna during her time on the show. In January, Rinna announced her Real Housewives exit after eight seasons.

In addition to the returns of Minkoff and Beauvais, Season 13 will feature RHOBH mainstays Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi as well as newcomer Annemarie Wiley.

The 13th season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to hit Bravo later this year.