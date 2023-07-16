Few television series have stepped on a rake quite like Game of Thrones did in its final season. The HBO epic was the epitome of appointment TV for its first seven seasons, and even if some fans weren't on board with the pivot to spectacle in the second half when the show outpaced the books (especially everything that came after the fake-out Jon Snow death), it was still must-watch TV. However, the abruptness with which the series lampooned itself in Season 8 was breathtaking. From the "CoffeeGate" incident to Daenerys Targaryen's whiplash-inducing heel-turn into the "mad queen," the hottest fire of the season came from fans' vitriolic reactions.

Though co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss did go on to have a little fun with the show's ending by appearing in a meta cameo in Westworld, in which they were tearing apart Dany's MIA dragon Drogon in an android lab to sell to a buyer in Costa Rica, there was no making up for the disappointment many fans felt about the last few episodes.

So, after having so much fun with asking ChatGPT to reimagine the first Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon with an AI bend, we decided to check in with the machine to see what it'd put together for an imagined Game of Thrones Season 9. The results aren't too terrible, as long as you're willing to forget everything that happened in Season 8, of course.

Title: Game of Thrones Season 9 - 'A New Era'

Episode 1: 'A World in Transition'

INT. DRAGONSTONE THRONE ROOM - DAY

Daenerys Targaryen sits on the Iron Throne, ruling over the Seven Kingdoms. The realm is finally at peace, but tensions simmer beneath the surface. Advisors, including Tyrion Lannister and Sansa Stark, discuss the challenges ahead.

INT. WINTERFELL GREAT HALL - DAY

Jon Snow, now King in the North, prepares for a meeting with representatives from the other kingdoms. The meeting aims to forge a new era of cooperation and unity.

EXT. KING'S LANDING - DAY

A group of rebels, led by a charismatic figure named Aemon, challenge Daenerys' rule, claiming her rise to power was illegitimate. They demand a voice in the governance of the realm.

INT. BRAAVOS - HOUSE OF BLACK AND WHITE - DAY

Arya Stark, now a skilled assassin, is sent on a mission to eliminate a powerful figure who threatens the stability of the realm. She struggles with the moral implications of her actions.

Episode 2: "Fires of Rebellion"

INT. DRAGONSTONE WAR ROOM - DAY Daenerys and her advisors strategize how to handle the growing rebellion. They debate whether to use diplomacy or military force to bring order to the realm. EXT. KING'S LANDING - NIGHT Rebels clash with Daenerys' forces in the streets of King's Landing. The city is engulfed in chaos and fire as battles rage on, testing Daenerys' resolve to maintain peace. INT. THE CITADEL - DAY Samwell Tarly uncovers ancient scrolls that reveal secrets about the true origins of Westeros and its magical history. He seeks to share this knowledge to shape a better future. EXT. BEYOND THE WALL - DAY Bran Stark, now the Three-Eyed Raven, ventures beyond the Wall to discover the truth about the White Walkers and the Night King's motives.

Episode 3: 'Shadow of the Past'

INT. KING'S LANDING - RED KEEP - DAY Daenerys, with her dragons by her side, confronts Aemon and the rebel leaders. A tense negotiation ensues, challenging their conflicting visions for the realm. INT. WINTERFELL - GODSWOOD - NIGHT Jon Snow and Sansa Stark reflect on the burdens of leadership and the legacy of their family. They grapple with the question of whether the old ways can truly bring about a just and united Westeros. EXT. VALYRIA - RUINS - DAY Arya travels to the ruins of Valyria, seeking answers and encountering ancient magic. She uncovers secrets that may hold the key to understanding the true nature of dragons.

Episode 4: 'The Winds of Change'

INT. DRAGONSTONE - WAR ROOM - DAY Daenerys, Aemon and their advisors reach a compromise, agreeing to establish a council of representatives from all kingdoms to address governance and share power. EXT. THE RIVERLANDS - BATTLEFIELD - DAY Jon Snow leads a united army against a new threat emerging from the East. The battle tests the resilience of the realm and forges new alliances. INT. KING'S LANDING - DRAGONPIT - DAY Representatives from the Seven Kingdoms gather at the Dragonpit to establish the new council and determine the future of Westeros. The fate of the realm hangs in the balance.

Episode 5: 'Rebirth of Legends'

INT. KING'S LANDING - RED KEEP - THRONE ROOM - DAY The council deliberates, debating the merits of the new system of governance. They confront the shadows of the past and work toward a consensus for the future. EXT. GODS EYE LAKE - ISLAND - NIGHT Bran, guided by visions, discovers a hidden source of magic and seeks to harness it to reshape the world, giving birth to a new era of mystical beings.

Episode 6: 'A New Dawn'

EXT. KING'S LANDING - DAY The realm stands on the precipice of a new era. The council, led by a united front of leaders, begins implementing changes to heal the wounds of the past and foster a better future. EXT. BEYOND THE WALL - DAY Jon Snow, having fulfilled his duty, returns to the North, accompanied by wildlings and a renewed sense of purpose. INT. DRAGONSTONE - NIGHT Daenerys, now a symbol of unity and change, reflects on her journey and the sacrifices made. She vows to protect the realm she fought so hard to create. FADE OUT.

The idea of Sansa Stark becoming an advisor to Daenerys is, of course, a bit of a stretch. Her becoming Queen in the North was one of the better developments in the actual final season of Game of Thrones. Still, reading a version of this wherein Dany actually breaks the wheel and strives for peace in the Seven Kingdoms is … cathartic? Kind of?

Game of Thrones Seasons 1-8 (not the AI-generated version, of course) can be streamed on Max.