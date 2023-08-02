Gal Gadot Says She May Be Returning For ‘Wonder Woman 3’ - The Messenger
Entertainment
Gal Gadot Says She May Be Returning For ‘Wonder Woman 3’

The DC star said in an interview that she is set to develop the film alongside James Gunn and Peter Safran

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Gal Gadot attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gal Gadot may be returning to play Wonder Woman if all goes to plan. In an interview with ComicBook.com, the DC star said that, although it's not absolutely confirmed, she will develop Wonder Woman 3 alongside longtime superhero producers James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot told the outlet in an interview conducted before the ongoing actors strike. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James [Gunn] and from Peter [Safran] is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

Gadot first played the character in the 2016 film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and went on to star as the titular role in Wonder Woman and its sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 — both of which were directed by Patty Jenkins.

The future of DC universe casting has been left open to much questioning since Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of the newly-renamed DC Studios, which is part of Warner Bros. Plans for a third Jenkins-helmed film were scrapped, and Gadot's cameo in Ezra Miller's The Flash was also taken out of the final cut.

Gadot also spoke on the new Superman casting announcement — that David Corenswet (Pearl, Hollywood, The Politician) will play the latest rendition of the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, House of Cards) will play Lois Lane.

"I saw that they were testing, doing different screen tests, but I don't know who got it, but it seemed like everyone was super legit and talented and, like, great," Gadot told the outlet. "So I'm happy for them. It's such a huge take-on and it's such an exciting beginning to any actor, and I wish whoever it's going to be the best of luck and enjoy the ride."

