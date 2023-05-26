Gabby Windey Clarifies Rumored Romance With Vinny Guadagnino: ‘We Never Even Made Out’

Gabby Windey is setting the record straight on her friendship with Vinny Guadagnino.
While the Dancing With the Stars co-stars have shared plenty of playful, flirtatious moments on social media, the Bachelorette lead says it never transpired into a romantic relationship.
"We never even made out because he's never in LA," Windey shared on iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast on Thursday. "I was always interested. Take me on a date, whatever that looks like. Fly me to New York, but it never really came to fruition."
Windey and Guadagnino first met in September 2022 while competing on Season 31 of DWTS. They later reunited for the show's traveling tour, but were unable to find a true spark.
"He was there for like five days," Windey noted. "He only spent one night on the bus and if we were going to make out, it would probably be on the bus."
To this day, Windey says they remain "good friends" who "talk all the time." But the odds of going from pals to something more aren't exactly a perfect 10.
"He is very flirty in the social media realm I think with multiple women," Windey explained. "I think he started that and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is fun,' because I'm sure there's some overlap of Bachelor and Jersey Shore fans. Not to say I'm not interested, but it just doesn't seem like it will blossom. He needs to put in the initiative."
If you ask Windey's Bachelorette co-star Rachel Recchia, it may be time to move on.
"I feel like he's too much of a mama's boy for Gabby," she shared. "She should date Tyler Cameron. I think you guys would be great together."
