The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Gabby Windey Clarifies Rumored Romance With Vinny Guadagnino: ‘We Never Even Made Out’

    'The Bachelorette' lead shares her theory as to why a relationship with the 'Jersey Shore' star never came to fruition after 'DWTS'

    Published |Updated
    Mike Vulpo
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Amanda Edwards/Getty

    Gabby Windey is setting the record straight on her friendship with Vinny Guadagnino.

    While the Dancing With the Stars co-stars have shared plenty of playful, flirtatious moments on social media, the Bachelorette lead says it never transpired into a romantic relationship. 

    "We never even made out because he's never in LA," Windey shared on iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast on Thursday. "I was always interested. Take me on a date, whatever that looks like. Fly me to New York, but it never really came to fruition."

    Windey and Guadagnino first met in September 2022 while competing on Season 31 of DWTS. They later reunited for the show's traveling tour, but were unable to find a true spark.

    Read More

    "He was there for like five days," Windey noted. "He only spent one night on the bus and if we were going to make out, it would probably be on the bus."

    To this day, Windey says they remain "good friends" who "talk all the time." But the odds of going from pals to something more aren't exactly a perfect 10. 

    "He is very flirty in the social media realm I think with multiple women," Windey explained. "I think he started that and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is fun,' because I'm sure there's some overlap of Bachelor and Jersey Shore fans. Not to say I'm not interested, but it just doesn't seem like it will blossom. He needs to put in the initiative."

    If you ask Windey's Bachelorette co-star Rachel Recchia, it may be time to move on.

    "I feel like he's too much of a mama's boy for Gabby," she shared. "She should date Tyler Cameron. I think you guys would be great together."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.