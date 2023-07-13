Gabby Douglas Announces Return to Gymnastics Ahead of 2024 Olympics

Gabby Douglas is ready to get back in the game.
Close to 11 months after stepping away from social media to focus on her mental health, the Olympic athlete returned to Instagram with a message to her fans and followers.
"As you all know, I stepped back from the socials, and in that time, I did a lot of journaling, reflecting, soul searching and found myself back where it all began," Douglas shared on Thursday. "It's so easy to suppress and run away from facing darkness and fears."
While sharing two photos from a gymnastic training center, Douglas revealed she is headed back to the sport that earned her three gold medals.
- Dolly Parton Covers Queen’s ‘We Are the Champions’ for 2024 Summer Olympics
- Simone Biles Returning To Gymnastics Competition
- Gymnastics Federation: Russians and Belarusians Can Be Neutral Athletes
- Olympic Gymnasts Jordyn Wieber and Chris Brooks Are Married
- Flying Taxis Take Off in France Ahead of Olympics
"For many years, I’ve had an ache in my heart, but I didn’t want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness or regret and through my tears and hurt, I've found peace," she said. "I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that I absolutely love doing."
Now, Douglas says she is working hard in hopes of competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"I know I have a huge task ahead of me and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor and even more grateful for all of your support and love," she wrote. "It truly means so much. There's so much to be said but for now….Let's do this #2024."
After sharing her news, Douglas received support from many fans including her former teammate Aly Raisman.
"Wishing you all the best of luck!!!!!!" Raisman wrote in the comment section. "Cheering for you! Can't wait to watch!!!!"
Douglas made history at the 2012 London Olympics when she became the first U.S. gymnast to win the individual and team all-around titles at the same Olympic Games.
"My only goal in life is to help and inspire," Douglas previously shared on Instagram. "I love you all so much and I am forever grateful for your love, kind words, support and love."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment