Gabby Douglas Announces Return to Gymnastics Ahead of 2024 Olympics

'I know I have a huge task ahead of me and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor,' the gold medalist shared

Mike Vulpo
Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas poses for a photo. Gabby Douglas/Instagram

Gabby Douglas is ready to get back in the game.

Close to 11 months after stepping away from social media to focus on her mental health, the Olympic athlete returned to Instagram with a message to her fans and followers. 

"As you all know, I stepped back from the socials, and in that time, I did a lot of journaling, reflecting, soul searching and found myself back where it all began," Douglas shared on Thursday. "It's so easy to suppress and run away from facing darkness and fears."

While sharing two photos from a gymnastic training center, Douglas revealed she is headed back to the sport that earned her three gold medals.

"For many years, I’ve had an ache in my heart, but I didn’t want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness or regret and through my tears and hurt, I've found peace," she said. "I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that I absolutely love doing."

Olympian Gabby Douglas announces her return to gymnastics on Instagram.
Gabby Douglas announces her return to gymnastics on Instagram.Gabby Douglas/Instagram

Now, Douglas says she is working hard in hopes of competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

"I know I have a huge task ahead of me and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor and even more grateful for all of your support and love," she wrote. "It truly means so much. There's so much to be said but for now….Let's do this  #2024." 

After sharing her news, Douglas received support from many fans including her former teammate Aly Raisman.

"Wishing you all the best of luck!!!!!!" Raisman wrote in the comment section. "Cheering for you! Can't wait to watch!!!!"

Douglas made history at the 2012 London Olympics when she became the first U.S. gymnast to win the individual and team all-around titles at the same Olympic Games.

"My only goal in life is to help and inspire," Douglas previously shared on Instagram. "I love you all so much and I am forever grateful for your love, kind words, support and love."

