Fyre Festival II Tickets Now on Sale With No Exact Location, Founder Billy McFarland Announces
Entertainment
Fyre Festival II Tickets Now on Sale With No Exact Location, Founder Billy McFarland Announces

McFarland, who served nearly four years in prison on fraud charges related to the original Fyre Festival, announced Sunday that tickets are now on sale

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Billy McFarland is seen on July 13, 2023 in Los Angeles.jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

Tickets for Fyre Festival II are now on sale, founder Billy McFarland announced on social media Sunday. 

"What's up, guys? This is a big day, because as of right now, Fyre Festival II tickets are officially on sale," McFarland – who served nearly four years after pleading guilty to fraud charges for his involvement in the original Fyre Festival – began in a video. "It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during the seven-month stint in solitary confinement."

He continued: "I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this interest and overall demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen … We spoke to people as far away as the Middle East and South America, and we ultimately decided that Fyre Festival II is coming back to the Caribbean."

Though he did not give an exact location save for "the Caribbean Sea," McFarland noted that they're planning for the end of next year. According to the event's official website, the festival will take place on Dec. 6, 2024; however, dates are "subject to change."

The first 100 tickets to Fyre Festival II will set people back $499 and just get more expensive as time goes on. The pre-sale Fyre Pass includes "one ticket to Fyre Festival II, immediate VIP access to Fyre events, experiences and community, a VIP pass to Fyre lead-up events and pop-ups, VIP Access to Fyre experiences, including Fyre fights, documentary and film screenings, weekend trips, and more."

"Guys, this is your chance to get in," McFarland said at the end of the clip. "This is everything I've been working towards — let's f—ing go."

While McFarland turned off the comments on his YouTube announcement, social media users shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter)

"I assume this was filmed in his parents backyard. Anyone who invests a dime in this criminal deserves to lose their money," one person wrote, while another added, "So Fyre Festival II is being planned by the guy who went to prison for the first Fyre Festival and honestly none of this is surprising bc [because] we live in the dumbest timeline."

The original Fyre Festival was held on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma on two separate weekends in 2017 and was touted as a luxury music festival complete with gourmet meals, villas and more. 

However, during the event's first weekend, festival goers experienced extensive problems related to food, accommodations, security, medical services and more.

