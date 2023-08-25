Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Says He Made Plan to ‘Rebuild Trust’ While in Solitary Confinement - The Messenger
Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Says He Made Plan to ‘Rebuild Trust’ While in Solitary Confinement

'The big difference this time is that we are working with a very large festival and logistics partner so I'm not touching the money,' he claimed

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Billy McFarland is seen on July 13, 2023 in Los Angeles.jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

When it comes to planning and executing festivals, Billy McFarland knows he's far from perfect.

"There is no way to get around the fact that I lied and made terrible mistakes five years ago," the Fyre Festival founder said on NewsNation's Morning in America show Friday. "But I've also built this brand that's about bringing people from around the world together through music and through adventure. And the turbulence of the past five years has just really rung true."

After serving nearly four years in prison on fraud charges related to the original Fyre Festival, McFarland recently announced Fyre Festival II is coming. And yes, he says this time will be different from the 2017 event.

"I spent 10 months total in solitary confinement in prison and a lot of time to think about the harm caused to family, friends, people who really want to attend Fyre Festival I," he said. "I put together a plan to really rebuild trust."

Now that he's 31, McFarland said he wants to learn from his mistakes and give back to those he previously let down.

"I really hope it's all about redemption, the second chance," he revealed when describing the making of Fyre Festival II. "I think the way I view myself now is, I'm flying a little airplane through a hurricane and people have a front-row seat and they're not sure if I'm going to crash or I'm going to land. But either way, it's going to be entertaining and you're going to meet really interesting people."

On Sunday, McFarland officially announced that tickets for Fyre Festival II are on sale. An exact location and musical lineup has yet to be announced, leaving some consumers questioning if this event will be any different from the original festival disaster.

According to McFarland, however, changes have been made and festivalgoers have a reason to be excited.

"The big difference this time is that we are working with a very large festival and logistics partner so I'm not touching the money," he claimed. "I'm not going to be the one booking the talent. I will talk my talk and social media and move tickets and let the pros make the secret experience.”

