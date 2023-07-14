Future Seemingly Disses Ciara’s Husband Russell Wilson on New Song
When listening to 'Turn Yo Clic Up,’ music fans heard the Grammy winner rapping 'F--- Russell'
Future appears to be bringing a past relationship into some new music.
On Friday, the rapper dropped a new song with Quavo called "Turn Yo Clic Up." And as fans began to listen, some lyrics raised some eyebrows.
"Big dawg status, bill hopper / I ball in his mall for my brothers," Future raps in his second verse. "Goyard bag, tote the cutter / I got it out the field, f--- Russell."
The lyric seemingly refers to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, who just so happens to be married to Future's ex-fiancée Ciara.
While Future has not publicly commented on the lyrics, many music fans headed to the rapper's Instagram, where they discovered his last post was from August 2022. People began sharing their thoughts to the apparent diss in the comment section.
"You obsessed with Russell," one user wrote. Another follower added, "You better put some respect on Russell name."
Ciara and Future broke up in 2014 after welcoming their son Future Zahir, 9. The "I Bet" singer moved on with Wilson in 2015 and married one year later. They have since welcomed daughter Sienna and son Win.
Over the years, however, Future made headlines for speaking out about Wilson.
"He do exactly what she tell him to do," Future said on Beats 1 radio in 2019 when discussing Wilson and Ciara's relationship. "He's not being a man in that position."
"He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the internet. Don't even talk to him; I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!'" he continued. "If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn't even bring her exes' names up. Don't give that s--- no energy."
In a separate interview days later, Future assured fans everything is cool between him and the NFL player. "We don't have no problems," he said on the Durtty Boyz Show. "It's a social media problem. No, I don't hate him. Totally not the deal."
