    ‘Futurama’ Returns as Hulu Announces July Premiere Date with Epic First Teaser

    Fry, Bender, Leela and the rest of the Planet Express crew land July 24 on Hulu

    Published |Updated
    Christina Dugan Ramirez
    HULU

    Good news, everyone! Futurama is out for another delivery.

    On Thursday, Hulu announced a July 24 premiere date for the highly-anticipated revival of the animated series. New episodes will then be released on Mondays on the streaming service.

    In a press release obtained by The Messenger, Hulu promises the revival will have "something for everyone."

    "New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries," the official synopsis teases, "including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles."

    It continues, "Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture and streaming TV."

    Additionally, other fan-favorite characters like Bender, Calculon, Zapp Brannigan, Mom and Dr. Zoidberg can also be seen in the teaser.

    Premiering in 1999, Futurama — which has earned two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program — initially ran on Fox and has endured plenty of cancelations and resurrections throughout the past two decades. Prior to this reboot, the most recent episode aired September 2013 on Comedy Central.

    The series follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy, who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. He quickly befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). While the trio continue to work at Planet Express, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

