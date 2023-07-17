As the North American tour of Funny Girl gets ready to hit the road beginning Sept. 9 following the Lea Michele-led musical's closing on Broadway, the tour has received backlash after casting newcomer Katerina McCrimmon in the lead role of real-life Jewish vaudeville star Fanny Brice.

Fans of the show as well as Broadway actors and industry professionals have spoken out with concern regarding McCrimmon's casting, as the actor is allegedly not Jewish. She identifies as a "proud Cuban-American from Miami," according to her bio on the show's official website.

Representatives for the touring production have not returned The Messenger's multiple requests for comment regarding her identity. The Messenger has also reached out to McCrimmon for comment.

Multiple actors and industry professionals who saw the casting notice for the production claim that the creative team was seeking a woman of Jewish descent for the role.

Actress Samantha Massell, who is Jewish and starred in the 2015 Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof, expressed disappointment in the casting decision in an Instagram post shared to her Story, and seen by The Messenger, last week.

"I have no doubt that Katerina is freaking terrific and a wonderful gal. I have no doubt that she is more than capable of leading a [national] tour. But if you consider yourself an advocate for representation in casting and you're [A-OK] with this (or celebrating it), you need to check yourself," Massell wrote in part. "At a time when anti-semitism is at an all time high since the Holocaust, this choice is reckless and harmful. It breaks my heart."

Credit: Instagram

This is not the first time in recent months that anti-semitism has been a prominent topic in the theater industry. In March, a preview performance of the Broadway revival of Parade, which tells the real-life story of Jewish factory superintendent Leo Frank, was met with neo-Nazi protesters lining the sidewalks outside of the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Many of Massell's peers reposted her comments, standing in solidarity with her statements.

Caissie Levy, who starred in the recent Jewish drama Leopoldstadt, shared Massell's Story and wrote, "So weird that everyone's being silent about this! Ohhhhhh hang on, it's about Jews? Who cares about their representation? Ah, right. No one."

Lindsay Pearce and Talia Suskauer, who both starred in the musical Wicked, also shared messages, seen by The Messenger, on their respective Instagram Stories criticizing the casting decision. Pearce asked followers, "Why is there no upstart?," while Suskauer said in part, "It is so detrimental to have a non-Jew playing a Jewish icon and playing at a Jewish stereotype around the country."

She added, "Jews are always, for some reason, the exception. We are an ethnic minority. We matter."

Broadway photographer Rebecca J. Michelson pointed to what she sees as a need for more education for all parties involved in this situation to understand the importance of Brice's Jewishness and the necessity for any actor portraying the character to reflect that.

"The casting notice for tour Fanny Brice (a real Jew who was ostracized for her Jewish looks and mannerisms) was looking for someone of Jewish identity because someone must have understood the importance of her identity somewhere along the way (I'd like to think)," Michelson stated on Instagram.

Credit: Instagram

The debate about whether actors should be able to play characters they do not inherently identify with in terms of sexuality, gender, race, ethnicity, religion, ability, etc. — especially when the community being represented is considered marginalized — has been ongoing across nearly every facet of the entertainment industry.

Brice's authentic Jewishness is inarguably central to the story of Funny Girl, as Brice grapples with her unmistakably Jewish characteristics along her climb to stardom. Many argue that someone lacking Jewish heritage cannot bring that same lived experience to life without perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

On McCrimmon's Instagram post in which she shared the news of her casting, the actress did receive praise and congratulations. Commenters also came to her defense regarding the relevance of whether or not she is Jewish, while some criticized her for taking on the role.

In a statement that accompanied the original casting announcement, director Michael Mayer called McCrimmon "a star in the making who embodies the rising stardom of Fanny."